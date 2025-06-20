No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCentral AmericaEl SalvadorEl Salvador Extradites Lev Tahor Members to Israel, Guatemala Over Child Abuse...

El Salvador Extradites Lev Tahor Members to Israel, Guatemala Over Child Abuse Charges

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Members of the Lev Tahor Jewish community
(Photo by Johan ORDÓÑEZ / AFP)

El Salvador has extradited two members of the Lev Tahor sect—an ultra-Orthodox Jewish group under investigation for alleged child sexual abuse—to Israel and Guatemala, authorities from both countries reported Thursday. Lev Tahor, which practices an extreme form of ultra-Orthodox Judaism, has been under investigation in Guatemala for months over child abuse allegations. In December 2024, Guatemalan authorities rescued 160 children from a community compound in the country’s southeast.

Israel’s State Attorney’s Office identified the citizen extradited from El Salvador as Eliezer Rumpler, after formally requesting his transfer in February. Salvadoran authorities, who arrested him in January upon his arrival from Guatemala, referred to him as Eluzur Rumpler. Rumpler, who holds both Israeli and U.S. citizenship, is “accused in Israel of mistreating students at educational centers where he served as director,” stated El Salvador’s Prosecutor’s Office, without specifying where the alleged incidents occurred.

Authorities say the students were forced “to undress while being beaten.” “The individual is a member of the Lev Tahor ultra-Orthodox Jewish sect, known for its extreme and harmful practices against its own members,” the Salvadoran institution added. Separately, Guatemala’s Prosecutor’s Office reported that El Salvador also extradited Jonathan Cardona, a Guatemalan national and Lev Tahor member who was arrested in January after entering El Salvador.

Cardona, 23, is “accused of rape, abuse of minors, and human trafficking in the form of forced pregnancy,” Guatemalan Public Ministry spokesman Moisés Ortiz told reporters. Guatemalan police said he was flown to the capital’s airport as part of an Interpol-coordinated operation.

The Lev Tahor sect was founded in the 1980s and established a presence in Guatemala in 2013. It has previously faced legal conflicts in both Mexico and Canada.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Faces Growing Arms Trafficking Crisis

On Thursday, the Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ) made headlines by seizing 56 weapons in La Guácima de Alajuela, marking the largest arms seizure in...
Read more

Costa Rica’s US-Donated Drug Scanners Sit Unused for Seven Months

Costa Rica’s fight against drug trafficking hit a snag, and it’s raising eyebrows. Seven months ago, the United States donated two high-tech scanners to...
Read more

Nicaragua Slashes Highway Speed Limit, Public Reacts with Mockery

Nicaragua reduced the national highway speed limit from 100 km/h to 50 km/h, a measure widely mocked on social media as “ridiculous,” with users...
Read more

Costa Rica’s President Stirs Debate with Oil Exploration Stance

President Rodrigo Chaves has sparked controversy with his recent comments on oil exploration and the Escazú Agreement, defending his positions in an interview with...
Read more

From Bookie to “Pura Vida”: A True Costa Rica Expat Story

I recently wrote about my fear that three decades after learning Spanish, I was now slowly losing my fluency, forgetting words I had once...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister Dismisses Crime and Currency Concerns

Tourism Minister William Rodríguez López addressed growing concerns about crime and the strengthening colón’s impact on Costa Rica’s tourism industry, asserting that these issues...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support