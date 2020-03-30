  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

More than 100,000 layoffs as 40% of Costa Rica’s restaurants close

March 30, 2020

View of an empty street in San José, Costa Rica on March 26, 2020. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP) )

Some 100,000 restaurant workers in Costa Rica have lost their jobs after the closure of more than 40% of the establishments in the sector, a result of the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to the Costa Rican Restaurants Chamber (CACORE), 7,980 restaurants have closed this month, leading to the dismissal of 109,440 workers.

The closed establishments comprise 42% of CACORE’s affiliates, according to a survey carried out by the business entity.

“The majority of these businesses, 88.24%, are micro, small and medium-sized companies, which cry out to the government for more, better and prompt actions to avoid having to fire employees,” said Clemencia Palomo, a CACORE executive, quoted by La Nación.

In food courts at shopping malls, sales fell as much as 95%, according to CACORE.

The Costa Rican government adopted measures to help companies in the face of the pandemic, such as a moratorium on the payment of taxes and social charges, but for restaurant owners it has been insufficient.

“Despite the good will of the government, the measures to save our businesses are not enough,” said Jorge Figueroa, a CACORE executive.

This week, the Costa Rican government is presenting a plan before the Legislative Assembly that would allocate 225 billion colones (about $390 million) to support 375,000 families through financial contributions over the next three months.

“It’s still too early to know how many families will be affected and for how long they will be affected,” said President Carlos Alvarado. “It’s our duty to have solidarity.”

Costa Rica confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 6 and on Sunday surpassed 300 known cases of the virus.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases
A graph showing coronavirus cases in Costa Rica through March 29, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica confirms four new coronavirus cases
  2. Costa Rica up to 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 179 suspected: What you need to know today
  3. Costa Rica overwhelmed by coronavirus testing as Panama records first death: What you need to know today
  4. Costa Rica reaches 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus

You may be interested

News briefs: Start your week with positive stories from Costa Rica
Costa Rica
865 views
Costa Rica
865 views

News briefs: Start your week with positive stories from Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 30, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping…

Costa Rica surpasses 300 known cases of coronavirus
Costa Rica
6028 views
Costa Rica
6028 views

Costa Rica surpasses 300 known cases of coronavirus

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 29, 2020

Costa Rica has confirmed 314 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Sunday afternoon. The figure marks a…

Slothy Sunday: Solitary lives
Sloth Sundays
613 views
Sloth Sundays
613 views

Slothy Sunday: Solitary lives

Denise Gillen / Toucan Rescue Ranch - March 29, 2020

With all of the craziness that's been happening recently, we're all adjusting to a whole new lifestyle: practicing social distancing.…

LATEST NEWS

Chepe se Baña
Costa Rica

News briefs: Start your week with positive stories from Costa Rica

 - Mar 30, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica surpasses 300 known cases of coronavirus

 - Mar 29, 2020
Mystique the sloth at the release site
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: Solitary lives

 - Mar 29, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica announces new health measures as coronavirus tally reaches 295

 - Mar 28, 2020
Traffic checks during the COVID-19 pandemic
Costa Rica

News briefs: President laments amount of Friday night traffic

 - Mar 28, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica plans new economic measures as coronavirus cases reach 263

 - Mar 27, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!