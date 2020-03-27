Costa Rica plans new economic measures as coronavirus cases reach 263

Costa Rica has confirmed 263 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Friday afternoon.

The figure marks a 32-person increase over the same time Thursday. It’s once again the largest day-over-day increase in known cases of COVID-19 within Costa Rica.

Nine people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and five of them are in intensive care. Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and three people have recovered.

The 263 cases are located in 48 cantons across all seven of Costa Rica’s provinces.

Below is a map of cantons with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Click on a blue marker for more information:

Daniel Salas, Costa Rica’s Health Minister, said the country is still “several weeks” from reaching its peak of coronavirus cases.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

President Alvarado previews economic measures

President Carlos Alvarado on Friday previewed a series of economic measures that will help individuals who have been most affected by the crisis caused by COVID-19.

Next week, his administration will present a plan before the Legislative Assembly that would allocate 225 billion colones (about $390 million) to support 375,000 families with financial contributions over the next three months.

Financing would come from cutting government spending and fuel taxes, Alvarado said.

Additionally, President Alvarado said his administration is discussing a “solidarity tax” on individuals who earn more than 1 million colones (about $1,700) a month. While details are still being discussed, Alvarado said a person making 1.1 million colones would be taxed 10,000 colones (about $17).

The funds would provide longer-term support to families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s still too early to know how many families will be affected and for how long they will be affected,” President Alvarado said. “It’s our duty to have solidarity.”

Health Minister Daniel Salas said that companies willing to support the Costa Rican government in their fight against COVID-19 should contact logisticacovid19@cne.go.cr.

Costa Rica expands vehicle restrictions

Costa Rica is expanding its nighttime vehicle restrictions during the weekend.

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, most vehicles will not be permitted on Costa Rican roads between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning. The expansion is a two-hour increase over weeknights, when the nationwide restriction begins at 10 p.m.

A full list of vehicle exceptions is here.

The vehicle restriction on Friday, March 27 will remain from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to the timing of the afternoon announcement, the Public Security Ministry said.