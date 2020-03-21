Native animals return to Costa Rica as coronavirus forces humans indoors
Something extraordinary is happening in Costa Rica.
Many wildlife lovers in Costa Rica are reporting that native animals have reclaimed the country’s lakes and fields while humans stay home in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tico Times has obtained exclusive footage of North American scientists making a remarkable discovery at La Sabana Metropolitan Park in San José. Take a look for yourself:
It seems that life does indeed find a way.
Hat tip to /u/King_Cho for the idea.
