Costa Rica up to 87 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Costa Rica has confirmed 87 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Thursday.

The figure marks an 18-person increase over the same time Wednesday. Among the new cases is Costa Rica’s first in the province of Limón.

The cases comprise people from 2 to 87 years old, and include 52 men and 35 women. Seventy-nine are Costa Rican, while eight are foreigners.

Five people are currently hospitalized, with two in intensive care. On Wednesday afternoon, Costa Rica recorded its first death due to coronavirus. The country still has no known COVID-19 recoveries, which requires two consecutive negative tests.

Cinemas and theaters will close starting this weekend, Health Minister Daniel Salas announced. All other commercial spaces must limit themselves to 50% of their rated capacity in order to limit close contact between patrons.

Costa Rica is still not planning a national quarantine or curfew, according to Michael Soto, Public Security Minister.

Casa Presidencial also said it will sign a directive to suspend water cuts that are affecting delinquent customers.

This is a developing story and is being updated.