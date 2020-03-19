  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Costa Rica up to 87 confirmed cases of coronavirus

March 19, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19

This handout illustration reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. (AFP PHOTO / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / ALISSA ECKERT / HANDOUT )

Costa Rica has confirmed 87 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Thursday.

The figure marks an 18-person increase over the same time Wednesday. Among the new cases is Costa Rica’s first in the province of Limón.

Coronavirus cases in Costa Rica
A graph showing coronavirus cases in Costa Rica through March 19, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The cases comprise people from 2 to 87 years old, and include 52 men and 35 women. Seventy-nine are Costa Rican, while eight are foreigners.

Five people are currently hospitalized, with two in intensive care. On Wednesday afternoon, Costa Rica recorded its first death due to coronavirus. The country still has no known COVID-19 recoveries, which requires two consecutive negative tests.

Cinemas and theaters will close starting this weekend, Health Minister Daniel Salas announced. All other commercial spaces must limit themselves to 50% of their rated capacity in order to limit close contact between patrons.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases by canton
Costa Rica coronavirus cases by canton (Via the Health Ministry.)

Costa Rica is still not planning a national quarantine or curfew, according to Michael Soto, Public Security Minister.

Casa Presidencial also said it will sign a directive to suspend water cuts that are affecting delinquent customers.

This is a developing story and is being updated. 

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica registers largest day-over-day increase in known coronavirus cases
  2. Costa Rica records first death due to coronavirus
  3. Costa Rica confirms four new coronavirus cases
  4. Costa Rica reaches 50 cases of coronavirus: The latest updates Tuesday

You may be interested

U.S. State Department issues global advisory: Do not travel abroad
Costa Rica
299 views
Costa Rica
299 views

U.S. State Department issues global advisory: Do not travel abroad

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 19, 2020

The U.S. State Department on Thursday issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory, telling its citizens to “avoid all international…

Gyms, pools and athletic centers closed in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
53 views
Costa Rica
53 views

Gyms, pools and athletic centers closed in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 19, 2020

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday added gyms, pools and athletic centers to the list of establishments in Costa Rica…

There’s a global pandemic, but Costa Rica still isn’t an island
Tico Times Shade
1713 views
Tico Times Shade
1713 views

There’s a global pandemic, but Costa Rica still isn’t an island

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 19, 2020

The whole world is closing its borders and social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic ... but Costa Rica still…

LATEST NEWS

The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

U.S. State Department issues global advisory: Do not travel abroad

 - Mar 19, 2020
The gym.
Costa Rica

Gyms, pools and athletic centers closed in Costa Rica

 - Mar 19, 2020
USA Today thinks Costa Rica is an island
Tico Times Shade

There’s a global pandemic, but Costa Rica still isn’t an island

 - Mar 19, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica records first death due to coronavirus

 - Mar 18, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica registers largest day-over-day increase in known coronavirus cases

 - Mar 18, 2020
Takeoff from SJO
Costa Rica

Airlines start alerting travelers with flights to Costa Rica

 - Mar 18, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!