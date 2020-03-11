U.S. State Department issues global advisory: Reconsider all travel abroad

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday night issued a Global Level 3 Health Advisory, asking its citizens to “reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19.”

“The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19,” the advisory reads. “Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions.

“Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice.”

The advisory was issued hours after U.S. President Donald Trump gave a nationally televised address suspending most travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days.

Costa Rica receives more than 3 million tourists each year, and about 40% of them visit from the United States.

Tourism is “one of the main engines of the country’s economy,” comprising an estimated 8.2% of Costa Rica’s gross domestic product (GDP) and creating 9% of its jobs, according to the Costa Rican Tourism Board.

Tourism Minister María Amalia Revelo said Wednesday that she expects the coronavirus pandemic to affect the industry in Costa Rica through at least June.