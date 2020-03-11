  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
Keylor Navas and PSG beat Borussia Dortmund to advance in Champions League

March 11, 2020
PSG's Keylor Navas

Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas is seen during the UEFA Champions league Group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on September 18, 2019. ((Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP))

Keylor Navas and PSG beat Borussia Dortmund, 2-0, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Wednesday’s match was played at an empty Parc des Princes Stadium in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the tepid atmosphere, there was no lack of offense for the French club, which scored twice in the first half to erase its 2-1 deficit from the first leg of the Round of 16.

Neymar scored first in the 28th minute, and a Juan Bernat deflection gave PSG a 2-0 lead heading into the halftime break.

Videos may not play in all locations. 

A lackluster attack from Borussia Dortmund meant Navas had a relatively quiet match.

The Champions League quarterfinal draw is scheduled for March 20.

