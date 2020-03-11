Keylor Navas and PSG beat Borussia Dortmund to advance in Champions League

Keylor Navas and PSG beat Borussia Dortmund, 2-0, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Wednesday’s match was played at an empty Parc des Princes Stadium in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the tepid atmosphere, there was no lack of offense for the French club, which scored twice in the first half to erase its 2-1 deficit from the first leg of the Round of 16.

Neymar scored first in the 28th minute, and a Juan Bernat deflection gave PSG a 2-0 lead heading into the halftime break.

Neymar with the diving header to put PSG up 🔥 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/YA5FsFPwVz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2020

Juan Bernat delivers PSG’s second right before halftime ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/pF6jChnTyN — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 11, 2020

Videos may not play in all locations.

A lackluster attack from Borussia Dortmund meant Navas had a relatively quiet match.

The Champions League quarterfinal draw is scheduled for March 20.