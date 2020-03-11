Keylor Navas and PSG beat Borussia Dortmund to advance in Champions League
Keylor Navas and PSG beat Borussia Dortmund, 2-0, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Wednesday’s match was played at an empty Parc des Princes Stadium in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the tepid atmosphere, there was no lack of offense for the French club, which scored twice in the first half to erase its 2-1 deficit from the first leg of the Round of 16.
Neymar scored first in the 28th minute, and a Juan Bernat deflection gave PSG a 2-0 lead heading into the halftime break.
Neymar with the diving header to put PSG up 🔥 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/YA5FsFPwVz
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2020
Juan Bernat delivers PSG’s second right before halftime ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/pF6jChnTyN
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 11, 2020
Videos may not play in all locations.
A lackluster attack from Borussia Dortmund meant Navas had a relatively quiet match.
The Champions League quarterfinal draw is scheduled for March 20.
You may be interested
U.S. State Department issues global advisory: Reconsider all travel abroadAlejandro Zúñiga - March 11, 2020
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday night issued a Global Level 3 Health Advisory, asking its citizens to "reconsider travel…
Costa Rica reaches 22 confirmed cases of coronavirusAlejandro Zúñiga - March 11, 2020
Costa Rica has 22 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday afternoon. The figure marks a…
Costa Rica overwhelmed by coronavirus testing as Panama records first death: What you need to know todayThe Tico Times - March 11, 2020
The Health Ministry recognized the number of suspected coronavirus cases exceeds the capacity of Costa Rica's national reference lab, located…