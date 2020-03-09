  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Two cruises to Costa Rica cancelled amid coronavirus fears, report says

March 9, 2020
Cruise ship tourist in Puntarenas

Cruise ship tourists arrive in Puntarenas, Costa Rica. ((Courtesy of ICT))

Costa Rica will not receive a pair of cruise ships that planned stops in the Pacific city of Puntarenas as their operators adjust itineraries amid the coronavirus epidemic.

A report from the daily La Nación, citing the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT), says the ships Asuka II and Ocean Dream won’t arrive here due to COVID-19.

Asuka II is the largest cruise ship flying the Japanese flag, according to its operator, NYK Cruises Co. Ltd. With a capacity for 872 passengers, it was scheduled for a world cruise departing Japan on April 2 with a June stop in Costa Rica.

NYK Cruises “will cancel all cruises on Asuka II scheduled to sail in March, in addition to the 103-day world cruise scheduled to depart from Japan on April 2 and return in July,” the company said.

The second cruise cancellation is the Ocean Dream — capacity 1,200 passengers — which planned its 104th global voyage from April 9 to July 23.

The U.S. State Department has warned citizens to avoid cruises.

“U.S. citizens, especially with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship,” the State Department said Sunday. 

Cruises “can promote the spread of respiratory viruses,” the CDC says, because they “put large numbers of people, often from countries around the world, in frequent and close contact.”

Citing data from the Pacific Port Authority (INCOP) and the Atlantic Port Authority (JAPDEVA), La Nación says Costa Rica is expecting more than 220 cruise ships during the 2019-20 season.

Still, the two cancellations evidence the impact the coronavirus epidemic is having on global travel.

And that could impact Costa Rica particularly hard. Financial analyst Nathalie Marshik said Costa Rica has “absolutely no room for error in 2020” due to its deficit, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, tourism is “one of the main engines of the country’s economy,” comprising an estimated 8.2% of Costa Rica’s gross domestic product (GDP) and creating 9% of its jobs, according to the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT).

ICT has urged Costa Rican businesses in the tourism sector to ease cancellation policies. Citing travel trends from SARS and bird flu, the organization noted international tourism levels may not recover for “six to seven months.”

Related posts:

  1. Traveling in the time of coronavirus: What you need to know
  2. Airlines offer increased flexibility in face of spreading coronavirus
  3. Costa Rica issues yellow alert as it confirms 9 coronavirus cases, including in three U.S. citizens
  4. Updates: Costa Rica confirms first case of coronivirus

You may be interested

Costa Rica overwhelmed by coronavirus testing as Panama records first death: What you need to know today
Costa Rica
2162 views
Costa Rica
2162 views

Costa Rica overwhelmed by coronavirus testing as Panama records first death: What you need to know today

The Tico Times - March 11, 2020

The Health Ministry recognized the number of suspected coronavirus cases exceeds the capacity of Costa Rica's national reference lab, located…

Hammerhead sharks in Galapagos marked to study route through the Pacific
Environment
7 views
Environment
7 views

Hammerhead sharks in Galapagos marked to study route through the Pacific

AFP and The Tico Times - March 11, 2020

Five young hammerhead sharks in the marine reserve of the Galapagos National Park (PNG) were marked with acoustic trackers that…

More than 100,000 have fled Nicaragua crisis: UN
Central America
46 views
Central America
46 views

More than 100,000 have fled Nicaragua crisis: UN

AFP - March 10, 2020

More than 100,000 people have fled Nicaragua in the two years since the Central American country plunged into political and…

LATEST NEWS

Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica overwhelmed by coronavirus testing as Panama records first death: What you need to know today

 - Mar 11, 2020
Hammerhead sharks in Costa Rica
Environment

Hammerhead sharks in Galapagos marked to study route through the Pacific

 - Mar 11, 2020
Protests in Costa Rica
Central America

More than 100,000 have fled Nicaragua crisis: UN

 - Mar 10, 2020
COVID-19 coronavirus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica up to 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 179 suspected: What you need to know today

 - Mar 10, 2020
Costa Rica's National Stadium.
Costa Rica

La Sele to host upcoming matches behind closed doors

 - Mar 10, 2020
Health authorities discuss second suspected case of coronavirus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica suspends mass gatherings in face of coronavirus

 - Mar 09, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!