  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Costa Rica reports first suspected case of novel coronavirus

March 5, 2020
Costa Rica Ministry of Health logo

Health Ministry logo. ()

Costa Rican health authorities reported on Thursday afternoon the first suspected case of the novel coronavirus within the country’s borders.

A test that will confirm whether the patient is infected with the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, is currently in process, said Health Minister Daniel Salas. The national reference lab, which is conducting the test, is expected to produce results within 24 hours.

“As soon as we have the report, we will communicate with the public,” Salas said.

In a video statement, Salas said the patient in question is a 52-year-old woman who recently returned to Costa Rica from Italy and Tunisia.

The woman, who lives in Pococí, Limón, did not have symptoms when she arrived in Costa Rica on Feb. 29. She remains in quarantine with family members, who currently are not presenting symptoms of COVID-19.

Salas said the Health Ministry is also following-up with other people with whom the woman may have come in contact.

“We call on the population to remain calm, at this moment it is classified as a suspected case and I want to emphasize that it is only suspected, so, for the moment, we cannot affirm that we have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Costa Rica, much less that there is active transmission from person to person in our country,” Salas said.

Salas also issued a reminder that the public should prioritize washing their hands frequently, avoiding handshakes or kisses as part of greetings, and following protocols for coughing and sneezing.

Stay at home if you feel ill, and contact health authorities if you present respiratory symptoms after visiting a country with active COVID-19 transmission, Salas said.

Across the world, 3,345 people have died from the virus. There have been 97,510 infections in 85 countries and territories, according to AFP’s latest toll based on official sources at 1700 GMT Thursday.

The main countries affected: mainland China (80,409 cases, 3,012 deaths), South Korea (6,088 cases, 35 deaths), Italy (3,858 cases, 148 deaths), Iran, (3,513 cases, 107 deaths). Britain and Switzerland recently recorded their first deaths.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Information from AFP was used in this report. 

 

Related posts:

  1. COVID-19 protocol activated ‘many times,’ but still no coronavirus in Costa Rica: Health Ministry
  2. Costa Rica requiring more signage and less touching to prevent coronavirus spread
  3. Costa Rica says it now has lab kits to test for COVID-19 coronavirus
  4. Airlines offer increased flexibility in face of spreading coronavirus

You may be interested

Travel Thursday: A waterfall hike through the mountains near Heredia
Travel and Tourism
25 views
Travel and Tourism
25 views

Travel Thursday: A waterfall hike through the mountains near Heredia

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 5, 2020

Cerro Dantas isn't for everyone. Located north of Heredia, Cerro Dantas Wildlife Refuge is only accessible by trekking 2 km…

Costa Rica launches plan to adopt electric buses
Costa Rica
77 views
Costa Rica
77 views

Costa Rica launches plan to adopt electric buses

AFP and The Tico Times - March 5, 2020

Costa Rica will launch this year a pilot plan to electrify its transportation in buses, with 15 units that will…

Presidents discuss reforming or closing the Central American Parliament
Central America
7 views
Central America
7 views

Presidents discuss reforming or closing the Central American Parliament

AFP and The Tico Times - March 5, 2020

The presidents of five Central American countries seek to reform or even close the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), the regional…

LATEST NEWS

Waterfall at Cerro Dantas in Costa Rica
Travel and Tourism

Travel Thursday: A waterfall hike through the mountains near Heredia

 - Mar 05, 2020
Costa Rica electric bus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica launches plan to adopt electric buses

 - Mar 05, 2020
Flags of Central America
Central America

Presidents discuss reforming or closing the Central American Parliament

 - Mar 05, 2020
Carlos Alvarado
Costa Rica

President of Costa Rica seeks to strengthen government after resignations due to private data scandal

 - Mar 04, 2020
Casa Presidencial of Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Facing investigation, Costa Rica’s Minister of the Presidency resigns after just seven months

 - Mar 04, 2020
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Global Entry Trusted Traveler Network kiosks seen at Dulles International Airport.
Business

Global Entry: Costa Ricans could soon apply for a fast pass through US customs

 - Mar 04, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!