Marriott Expands in Costa Rica with Adventure-Focused Hotel

Marriott is set to grow its footprint in Costa Rica by opening a new hotel in the Central Pacific area next year. The Santa Lucía Jungle Hacienda, part of the Autograph Collection, will welcome guests starting in January 2026. This marks the company’s 23rd property in the country, adding to a lineup that already draws travelers from around the world.

The hotel sits on the edge of Carara National Park, close to the Tárcoles River, in a 500-hectare private reserve. This spot puts visitors right in the mix of Costa Rica’s natural draws, from dense forests to wildlife hotspots. Guests can expect 87 rooms, all with mountain views, ranging from standard deluxe options to suites, including a presidential one.

The setup targets people who want to connect with the outdoors. Activities include boat trips through mangroves along the Tárcoles, horseback rides to the Bijagual waterfall, and walks through gardens leading to a reimagined colonial plaza with a chapel and cantina. Birdwatching from treetops and meals made with local ingredients round out the experience. On-site, there’s the Santa Lucía restaurant and Casa del Río for dining, a spa, a pool, an adventure center, and a club for kids and teens.

For Costa Ricans, room rates start at $199 per night, plus taxes and a resort fee, making it accessible for local getaways. The hotel builds on Marriott’s existing presence, which includes spots like the JW Marriott in Guanacaste and the Westin Reserva Conchal. This addition comes as tourism rebounds, with more people seeking out eco-friendly stays that highlight the country’s biodiversity.

The Central Pacific region, known for its mix of beaches and rainforests, stands to gain from this development. Carara National Park alone attracts birders and hikers year-round, home to scarlet macaws and other species. The new hotel could boost visits to nearby areas, supporting local guides and businesses.

Marriott’s move reflects a steady push into Costa Rica, where the company has opened several properties in recent years. This one emphasizes authentic ties to the land, letting guests experience the pura vida lifestyle without leaving the grounds. As the opening nears, it offers another option for those planning trips to this part of the coast.