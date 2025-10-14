Costa Rica Defeats Nicaragua 4-1 in World Cup Push

Costa Rica delivered a strong performance last night, defeating Nicaragua 4-1 in their Concacaf World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium. The result marks the team’s first victory in the third round of qualifiers for the 2026 tournament, boosting their hopes of reaching the finals.

Alonso Martínez led the charge with two early goals in the 12th and 28th minutes, setting the tone for the match. Manfred Ugalde added a third just after halftime in the 49th minute, and Francisco Calvo sealed the scoreline late with a well-taken set-piece finish. Nicaragua managed a reply through a defensive error by Costa Rica, but the hosts stayed composed and dominated throughout.

The game carried extra tension before kickoff when local police entered the Nicaragua dressing room, reportedly attempting to arrest one of their players. Details remain unclear, but the incident did not delay the start, and both teams focused on the field once play began.

Coach Miguel Herrera, the Mexican tactician leading Costa Rica, kept his post-match comments grounded. “We haven’t achieved anything,” he said during the press conference. “We’re working. It’s just one win.” He noted the result offers a path forward, adding, “It gives us the chance to stay on track and aim for what we want to achieve.”

Herrera praised his squad’s organization and confidence, calling the outcome fair. “I really liked what the team projected on the field—composure, knowing what we had to do,” he explained. He admitted room for growth exists, but highlighted progress from earlier draws. “We made a mistake on their goal, but we didn’t drop our heads and went to look for the game.”

With two matchdays remaining, the win lifts Costa Rica to second in Group C with six points. Honduras tops the group at eight after their 3-0 win over Haiti, who sit third with five. Nicaragua remains at the bottom with one point, eliminating their direct qualification chances.

Costa Rica now faces Haiti away next, followed by a home clash with Honduras. A top-two finish guarantees a spot at the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Third place leads to an intercontinental playoff.

Fans packed the stadium, creating an electric atmosphere that seemed to fuel the players. Martínez, playing in the MLS with New York City FC, earned man-of-the-match honors for his brace, while Ugalde’s strike showed sharp finishing.

This victory eases pressure on Herrera, who took over amid high expectations. His approach emphasizes structure, and it paid off against a Nicaragua side that struggled to contain Costa Rica’s attacks.

As the qualifiers heat up, Costa Rica controls its fate. Two solid results could see our team back on the world stage.