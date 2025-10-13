No menu items!

Starbucks Honors Costa Rica’s Coffee Roots in October Festivities

Coffee runs deep in our veins, a tradition that started in the 1700s and shapes our country’s economy and culture today. This October, Starbucks taps into that legacy with its Global Coffee Month, rolling out events across our country to spotlight the bean’s journey from farm to cup.

The company kicked off the month-long push on International Coffee Day, October 1, aligning with its broader plans to grow in Latin America. Starbucks aims to open 145 new stores in the region over the next year, strengthening ties with coffee-producing areas like Costa Rica.

Locally, the focus stays on education and hands-on fun. Customers can join Coffee Conversations, free sessions in stores that trace coffee’s path from seed to brew. These talks cover farming techniques, roasting, and tasting notes, while explaining Starbucks’ C.A.F.E. Practices program, which promotes fair pay and eco-friendly methods for farmers.

For a deeper dive, Starbucks Rewards members get spots in Coffee Master Classes on October 18 and 25. Led by expert baristas, these interactive workshops let participants smell, sip, and experiment with brews in select locations. It’s a chance to grasp what makes each cup special, from aroma to aftertaste.

María José Gutiérrez, Starbucks Costa Rica’s marketing manager, points out the human side. “Coffee Month lets us link back to our core: the drink itself and the folks who make it happen. We aim for people to see the care, standards, and good it brings to communities,” she said.

Costa Rica plays a big role in Starbucks’ world. The chain runs Hacienda Alsacia, a 240-hectare farm near Alajuela that doubles as a research site and visitor spot. Here, scientists test ways to fight climate threats to arabica beans, like rising temperatures and pests. The farm shares findings with growers globally, helping sustain supplies.

Next year, Hacienda Alsacia expands into a full lab for sustainability and innovation, building on its current work as a farmer support center. This move fits Starbucks’ push to protect coffee’s future, as outlined in recent reports on adapting to environmental shifts.

The celebrations come amid Starbucks’ regional buzz. In November, Costa Rica hosts the Latin America and Caribbean Barista Championship at Hacienda Alsacia, where top baristas from 18 countries compete. It’s the event’s 10th year, showcasing skills in latte art, espresso pulls, and signature drinks.

Gutiérrez sums it up: “We live for coffee at Starbucks, and we own that pride. It’s about the taste, sure, but also the choices we make to use our skills for real change.”

These activities build on Costa Rica’s coffee history. The crop first arrived in 1779, brought by Spanish settlers, and boomed in the 1800s as an export powerhouse. Today, it employs thousands and draws tourists to misty highlands where beans ripen under shade trees.

Starbucks entered the market in 2012 and now has dozens of outlets from San José to Guanacaste. The Global Coffee Month invites locals and visitors to rediscover why coffee matters here – not just as a morning pick-me-up, but as a link to land and people.

Events run through October, with details on the Starbucks app or in stores. No sign-up needed for most sessions, making it easy to drop in and learn.

