Sustainable Solutions: Starbucks’ Innovative Lab in Costa Rica

Starbucks announced plans to open a new sustainability learning and innovation lab at its Hacienda Alsacia research and development headquarters in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The lab will be a center for virtual and in-person learning opportunities for Starbucks employees, students, researchers, and leaders from around the world. It will also serve as a hub for innovation, developing sustainable solutions to environmental problems such as climate change and agricultural economics.

The lab will be developed in partnership with Arizona State University (ASU). ASU students from programs such as Sustainability, Sustainable Food Systems, Global Agribusiness, and Environmental and Resource Management will be able to participate in the lab’s programs and research.

“This is an opportunity for us to advance Starbucks environmental promise to give more than we take and our farmer promise to ensure the future of coffee for all,” said Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks chief operating officer. “We know we cannot do this important work alone, and the possibilities in front of us to scale solutions, partner with thought leaders and serve as a global hub for innovation are limitless.”

Hacienda Alsacia has been a leader in coffee sustainability for over a decade. The research and development team at Hacienda Alsacia has worked to create new coffee varieties, test disease-resistant coffee trees, and develop sustainable agricultural practices. The new lab will build on this work, bringing together experts from around the world to develop new solutions to the challenges facing the coffee industry.

“This is an exciting new chapter in our nearly decade-long partnership with Starbucks,” said Michael Crow, president of Arizona State University. “The new sustainability learning and innovation lab will expand on our collaboration together, working closely to tackle critical challenges with a collective commitment to seek new and sustainable approaches that impact global communities.”

The opening of the sustainability learning and innovation lab is a significant step forward for Starbucks in its commitment to sustainability. The lab will help the company develop new ways to reduce its environmental impact, improve the lives of coffee farmers, and ensure the future of coffee for generations to come.

In addition to the sustainability learning and innovation lab, Starbucks and ASU have a long-standing partnership of working together to build educational and innovative programming. Most recently, Starbucks and ASU reached a milestone of graduating more than 10,000 partners through the Starbucks College Achievement Program.

The Starbucks College Achievement Program is a tuition-free college degree program that is available to all Starbucks employees who work at least 20 hours per week. The program is offered in partnership with ASU and allows employees to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration online.

Starbucks and ASU are committed to working together to create a more sustainable and equitable future for the coffee industry. The sustainability learning and innovation lab and the Starbucks College Achievement Program are two examples of how the two organizations are working together to make a difference.