Riu Guanacaste Hotel Reopens in Costa Rica After Renovation

Costa Rica Hotel Riu Guanacaste
Image: Costa Rica Hotel Riu Guanacaste

The Riu Guanacaste hotel in Costa Rica has reopened after a complete renovation, welcoming guests back to its beachfront spot on Matapalo Beach. The resort, known for its all-inclusive setup, finished the updates just in time for the peak travel season, with doors swinging open on October 4.

Travelers heading to Guanacaste can now check into refreshed rooms and suites. The hotel added swim-up options for direct pool access from select ground-floor accommodations. Families and groups will find the new family suites handy, offering extra space for larger parties. All 701 rooms got a modern makeover, with clean lines and updated furnishings that fit the tropical setting.

The property expanded its pool areas too. Guests can choose from five outdoor pools, including a dedicated kids’ zone with slides and play features. The main pool bar now serves drinks right in the water, making it easier to relax without leaving the swim. For those who prefer the ocean, the hotel sits directly on the sand, with easy access to Matapalo’s waves and nearby activities like snorkeling or hiking in the surrounding national parks.

Dining options stepped up as well. The resort kept its buffet restaurant but added four specialty spots for Italian, Asian, steakhouse, and Costa Rican flavors. A new lobby bar and sports bar give more choices for evening hangs, while the all-inclusive plan covers meals, snacks, and drinks around the clock. Entertainment picked up with a revamped disco and daily shows, plus wellness additions like a steam bath in the spa.

This reopening comes after the hotel closed for several months to handle the full overhaul. The changes aim to match what visitors expect from a five-star stay in Costa Rica’s northwest coast. Guanacaste draws people for its dry forests, volcanoes, and beaches, and spots like this help boost the local economy through jobs and tourism spending.

For anyone planning a trip, the Riu Guanacaste offers packages that include airport transfers from Liberia, about a 45-minute drive away. It’s a solid pick for couples, families, or groups looking for a mix of rest and adventure. With the updates in place, the hotel positions itself as a go-to for those exploring the area’s wildlife reserves or just soaking up the Pacific sun.

