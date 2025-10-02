Tragic Blaze at Hotel Oriente Kills Five in Costa Rica Capital

A tragic fire ripped through the Hotel Oriente in central San Jose early this morning, leaving five people dead and sparking questions about building safety in the city’s older structures. The blaze, which started on the third floor just before dawn, quickly spread, trapping residents in what many described as a chaotic scene.

Firefighters arrived to find the three-story building engulfed in smoke and flames. They discovered the bodies of three men and two women on the top floor, where the fire hit hardest. Among the victims, an elderly couple lay in bed, still holding each other in a final embrace that has touched many here in Costa Rica. The other three victims were found close by, likely overcome by the thick smoke that filled the hallways.

Residents who escaped recounted hearing a loud explosion moments before the fire alarms sounded. One tenant, speaking from the street as crews worked the scene, said the blast shook the walls and sent people scrambling. The hotel, long known as a budget spot that doubled as low-cost housing for locals and travelers, sits in the heart of the capital, near bustling markets and transit hubs.

What makes this loss even harder to process is the blocked emergency exit. Fire officials reported that metal wires had sealed off the escape route, a detail that’s now central to the ongoing probe. Teams from the Judicial Investigation Agency are combing through the site, working alongside firefighters to piece together how the fire began. Early signs point to no obvious cause yet, but the focus includes electrical systems and possible maintenance lapses.

This incident marks one of the deadliest hotel fires in recent Costa Rican history, with five confirmed fatalities and reports of one person still unaccounted for. Rescue workers treated several others for smoke inhalation at nearby hospitals, but no additional deaths have been reported so far. The building, now charred and cordoned off, showed heavy damage in photos from the scene, with blackened windows and debris scattered below.

In the wake of the fire, authorities are urging property owners to check safety features. Simple steps like working smoke detectors could make a difference, fire chiefs noted during briefings. San Jose’s dense urban core, with its mix of historic and aging buildings, has seen similar scares before, but this one hits close for a community that prides itself on welcoming visitors from around the world.