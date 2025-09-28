Rubyglow Pineapple from Costa Rica Goes Viral on MrBeast Channel

A rare pineapple from Costa Rica is turning heads worldwide after influencers on a popular YouTube channel gave it top marks. The Rubyglow, grown in Buenos Aires de Puntarenas by Fresh Del Monte, appeared in a video on MrBeast 2, a channel with over 52 million subscribers.

In the clip, Nolan Hansen and Majd Khader sampled fruits seen as unusual globally. Khader scored the Rubyglow a perfect 100 out of 10, saying he loved it and found it amazing. Hansen echoed that, describing it as incredible.

Its at about 1:05 of the clip towards the end.

Fresh Del Monte confirmed they did not pay the creators or provide the fruit. Michael Calderón, a company spokesperson, noted these were real responses from tasting such a unique item. He added the team takes pride in every positive nod. The video has racked up more than 8.7 million views so far.

This exposure highlights Costa Rica’s role in pushing boundaries with pineapple farming. Our country already exports to Asia, Europe, and North America, and the Rubyglow adds to that reach. Fresh Del Monte plans to send it to European markets building on its current sales in the U.S. and other areas.

The fruit stands out for its red shell and bright yellow inside. It comes from blending a standard pineapple with a Morada type, which has a purple hue. Each one needs two years to mature on the plant in Costa Rica. Producers harvest it crownless and pack it in sleek boxes, making it ready for display or gifting.

What also sets the Rubyglow apart is its scarcity. The growing process limits output, and seeds are hard to come by. Fresh Del Monte holds patents on it in Costa Rica and the United States, protecting the method. This exclusivity drives demand, with prices hitting around $400 per fruit in places like California and New York.

Development took 15 to 16 years of careful breeding. The result offers a sweet taste with low acidity, setting it apart from typical varieties. This year, it earned the Best Food Innovation award at the World Food Innovation Awards, recognizing its fresh take on a classic tropical staple.

Costa Rican growers handle most production, using traditional cross-breeding that demands precision. This approach fits the nation’s focus on sustainable practices in agriculture. The Rubyglow joins other specialty fruits from Fresh Del Monte, like the Pinkglow pineapple, showing ongoing efforts to create premium options.

For Costa Rica, the Rubyglow represents homegrown success on the world stage. It draws attention to our country’s fertile lands and skilled farmers. As demand grows, it could boost tourism tied to food experiences, letting people see where these rare treats come from.