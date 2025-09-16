No menu items!

British Man Arrested in Guatemala for Axe Attack on Hotel Worker

Antigua Guatemala

Police in Guatemala arrested a 68-year-old British man on Monday after he attacked a hotel manager with a tactical axe in the tourist town of Antigua. The suspect, identified as Robertson N, claimed a religious order drove the assault.

The incident happened at a hotel on 7th Avenue North in Antigua, about 45 kilometers west of Guatemala City. Victor Alberto Barillas Hernandez, the 55-year-old manager, suffered multiple chopping and blunt-force wounds to his body. Witnesses said the attack came without warning. Barillas went straight to the National Hospital and stays there for observation.

Officers from the National Civil Police arrived quickly at the scene. They took Robertson into custody right away. Blood covered the suspect when police led him away in handcuffs. A photo of the axe shows stains on the blade.

In statements to police, Robertson said he follows a Muslim sect. He told officers his god commanded him to target people with physical traits like Barillas. Police call the motive religious but note the case is still under review.

Antigua draws visitors for its historic streets and volcanic views. This attack marks a rare violent event in the area. Local reports say the hotel worker did nothing to provoke the man.

Authorities brought Robertson before a judge on Monday to face charges. He faces Guatemalan courts for the assault. Police from station 74 handled the arrest and secured the weapon as evidence.

The victim remains stable in the hospital. No other injuries were reported from the hotel. Guatemala officials urge tourists to report any concerns to local police.

