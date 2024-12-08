Guatemalans Burn the Devil to Welcome the Holiday Season

Hundreds of Guatemalan Catholics symbolically expelled evil spirits on Saturday by burning the “devil” in street bonfires during a traditional celebration on the eve of the Feast of the Virgin of Conception. The “Burning of the Devil,” which dates back to colonial times, began at nightfall, accompanied by fireworks to ward off evil spirits and welcome the Christmas season.

One of the main events took place in the La Concepción neighborhood of Antigua Guatemala, a colonial city 45 km southwest of the capital and the country’s top tourist destination. This year, an “ecological devil” was burned to draw attention to the forest fires that occurred throughout the year on the slopes of the majestic Volcán de Agua near Antigua Guatemala, said Victor Contreras, a member of the committee organizing the activity.

The celebration also highlighted the work of rescue brigades who extinguished fires on the volcano. “We call on the population to conserve our environment because, in some way, we are all responsible for the future, not only of Antigua but of all of Guatemala,” Contreras emphasized.

Throughout the city, residents lit bonfires with dry branches or burned red paper and wire effigies representing the devil, complete with horns and a tail. In the Arrivillaga neighborhood of Guatemala City, a centaur devil was also burned.

Burning the devil is a way “to rid the house of everything bad and bring in all the good” ahead of the Christmas celebrations, explained Yadira Cardona. In recent years, some people have crafted effigies resembling controversial politicians and public figures, adding a satirical twist to the tradition.

However, the practice has drawn criticism from environmentalists who argue that the burning contributes to air pollution through the smoke it produces.