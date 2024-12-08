Direct Flights for travel from Philadelphia to Costa Rica via Liberia Airport

This Saturday, Liberia Airport and the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT) inaugurated a new flight route connecting Costa Rica and Philadelphia, USA.

As confirmed by the ICT, the flight will operate every Saturday until March 30, 2025. This marks the first direct connection between Costa Rica and Philadelphia International Airport, operated by American Airlines using a Boeing 737.

The aircraft landed in Guanacaste shortly before 1 p.m., carrying 100 passengers.

“This new connection is more than a flight route; it is a bridge between two cultures. It creates opportunities for U.S. travelers to experience Costa Rica’s ‘Pura Vida’ lifestyle and for Costa Ricans to explore the vibrant city of Philadelphia, known as the birthplace of American democracy,” said Catalina Crespo, Costa Rican Ambassador to the USA.

William Rodríguez, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism, highlighted that the opening of this new direct route between Philadelphia and Guanacaste, operated weekly by American Airlines until March 2025, strengthens Costa Rica’s air connectivity.

With this connection, American Airlines expands its direct flight offerings from Liberia Airport, operating up to eight daily flights from major hubs in Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, New York, Miami, and Chicago.

“We are proud to further open the doors of Guanacaste to more travelers from around the world, now connected to our Philadelphia hub,” mentioned Rafael Sanchez, American Airlines regional operations manager for Central America.

This flight between Philadelphia and Costa Rica is one of four new scheduled routes at Liberia Airport, also known as Guanacaste Airport.

According to recent ICT data, between January and October, 1,323,855 Americans entered Costa Rica by air, reinforcing the United States as the top source market for tourism.

This season, Liberia Airport is hosting 13 airlines operating flights to 22 international destinations in key markets across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

“Extending the high season and reducing the low season to just two months allows us to maintain a steady flow of visitors,” said César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport.