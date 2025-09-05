No menu items!

Costa Rica’s San José to Build Advanced $4 Million Security Hub

Photo by Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times

San Jose plans to start building a new security monitoring center next month with $4 million in funding from the United States. The project, delayed by nearly a year, aims to improve public safety as crime rates climb in our capital.

Mayor Diego Miranda announced that work on the center begins in October after setbacks tied to the recent change in US administration, which prompted a review of aid programs. The facility will serve the Municipal Police along with national forces like the Public Force and the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ). Miranda pointed out that the delay stemmed from shifts in Washington but confirmed the project now moves forward.

This center forms part of broader efforts to address security issues in San José. The city also advances a new Municipal Police station in the southern district and a Civic Center for Peace, developed with the Ministry of Justice. These steps target rising incidents of theft, assault, and other crimes affecting residents and visitors.

In mid-September, Miranda will gather officials from various agencies to assess the city’s safety challenges. Homicides nationwide hit 588 by early September, matching last year’s pace and on track to reach around 900 by year’s end. In San José province alone, authorities recorded 191 such cases through mid-August, up 37% from the same period in 2024. Nationwide, last year’s total reached 880, according to OIJ data.

To support these initiatives, the municipal team considers a special tax for police funding, with talks underway at the Comptroller General’s office. A proposal to add 25 positions to the force went before the Municipal Council, though some members show hesitation.

The push comes as international attention focuses on Costa Rica’s safety. Former US President Donald Trump recently called San José one of the world’s most dangerous cities, a claim local officials dispute while acknowledging the need for action.

Canada updated its travel advisory in August, urging high caution due to frequent thefts, assaults, and armed robberies, especially in tourist spots including San José. The US maintains a Level 2 advisory, recommending increased caution over crime risks. The UK echoes these concerns, advising travelers to stay alert in crowded areas and avoid isolated spots after dark.

Despite the alerts, President Rodrigo Chaves’ administration insists Costa Rica stays a secure spot for tourists. Local leaders in San José emphasize their measures aim to reverse the trends and restore confidence.

The monitoring center, backed by the US Embassy’s Sembremos Seguridad program, will feature advanced tools to track and respond to threats in real time. Once complete, it promises to coordinate efforts across agencies, potentially cutting response times and deterring criminal activity.

