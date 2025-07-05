Costa Rica Leads AI Adoption in Small Businesses Across Latin America

Costa Rica is standing out as a regional leader in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). About 50% of Costa Rican SMEs now use AI tools in their daily operations, according to Trycore, a hyper-automation firm working across Latin America. These businesses are tapping into AI for tasks like customer service chatbots and supply chain optimization to stay ahead in a competitive market.

Even with this progress, scaling AI effectively remains a challenge. Trycore’s client diagnostics show that only 1% of SME leaders in Costa Rica feel their companies have fully mastered AI. The key to getting real value from AI lies in redesigning workflows, but four out of five high-potential automation processes in Latin American SMEs are still overlooked, per Trycore’s findings. A 2024 PwC AI jobs barometer highlights that sectors with heavy AI use can see productivity gains up to 4.8 times higher, showing what’s possible with the right approach.

Training is a major hurdle. Professionals with AI skills, such as neural networks or deep learning, earn up to 25% more, according to PwC, and demand for these roles has grown 3.5 times faster than average since 2016. In Costa Rica, where 69% of SMEs plan to keep investing in AI, the focus is shifting to building those skills. Tools like Heatmap help businesses prioritize processes and training, turning good intentions into measurable outcomes.

AI isn’t about cutting jobs—it’s about changing them. Workers need new digital skills to succeed in AI-driven settings, which transforms roles rather than eliminating them. For instance, Costa Rican SMEs in the service industry use AI for targeted marketing to improve customer experiences, while manufacturing firms apply predictive analytics to reduce waste. A 2024 study on Ecuadorian SMEs showed similar patterns, with AI widely used in marketing but less in areas like finance or logistics, hinting at untapped potential for Costa Rican businesses.

Smaller firms face barriers like tight budgets, a lack of skilled staff, and shaky data systems, as noted in regional studies. Costa Rica’s advantage stems from its tech-savvy workforce and government backing, but scaling AI demands a clear strategy. “It’s about smart adaptation, not automating everything,” a Trycore spokesperson said. Partnerships with universities and tech hubs can help close skill gaps, and cloud-based AI tools provide affordable options for smaller businesses.

SMEs employ over 70% of Costa Rica’s workforce, making them a backbone of the economy. With AI adoption outpacing regional neighbors, Costa Rica is setting an example for others. The challenge now is moving beyond adoption to create lasting impact, helping both businesses and workers make the most of AI’s possibilities. As investment continues, tools and training will be key to turning Costa Rica’s early lead into long-term success.