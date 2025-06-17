No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsHealthHow Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Healthcare in Costa Rica

How Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Healthcare in Costa Rica

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Artificial Intelligence Costa Rica Healthcare

Artificial intelligence is changing the game for healthcare in Costa Rica. It’s helping doctors predict illnesses, make better decisions, and use resources more effectively. This is especially important in a country where the healthcare system often struggles with long wait times and limited access to care.

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), which runs the public healthcare system, is under a lot of strain. Years of mismanagement have left it stretched thin, with patients sometimes waiting months for appointments or surgeries. Massimo Manzi, head of the Costa Rican Chamber of Health, sees AI as a way to rethink how care is delivered. “It’s about using technology to predict diseases, speed up diagnoses, and manage resources better,” he said.

One standout example is the Clorito Picado Clinic, where AI tools are being used to keep tabs on patients with diabetes. These tools analyze data to spot potential issues early, helping doctors step in before things get worse. Private companies are also getting involved, rolling out solutions to automate tasks, process huge amounts of medical data, and improve the overall patient experience. For instance, some pharmacies in Costa Rica are now offering free AI-powered vision scans to catch diabetic retinopathy, a serious eye condition, before it causes major damage.

These efforts aren’t just filling gaps left by the public system—they’re setting the stage for a more tech-driven approach to healthcare. The CCSS itself is starting to use smart technologies to make better decisions and strengthen public health services. But it’s not all smooth sailing. Using AI in healthcare raises tough questions about ethics, laws, and technical challenges. Experts like Eva Cortés Carmona, Dean of Health Sciences at ULACIT, stress the need for clear rules to make sure AI is used fairly and responsibly.

Costa Rica’s healthcare system faces growing pressure from an aging population and rising rates of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Treatment costs are climbing, too. AI offers a way to tackle these problems by making care more precise and tailored to individual patients. It’s not about replacing doctors but giving them better tools to do their jobs.

Recent discussions in Costa Rica, like a forum hosted by the Costa Rican Chamber of Health, brought together people from the Ministry of Health, the CCSS, and tech companies. They talked about how to integrate AI safely and fairly. The goal is to build a system where technology supports doctors and patients alike, making healthcare more accessible and sustainable for everyone.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Continues Investigation into Miller Gardner’s Death

Costa Rican authorities are still investigating the tragic death of Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, nearly...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Massive Drug Raid Targets Cocaine Network to Europe

Costa Rican authorities struck a major blow against international drug trafficking dismantling a criminal network that smuggled over five tons of cocaine to Europe....
Read more

Costa Rica’s UN Ocean Conference Role Slammed as Hypocritical

Costa Rica’s high-profile role in the 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France, has triggered fierce criticism from lawmakers and environmentalists, who...
Read more

Costa Rica’s US-Donated Drug Scanners Sit Unused for Seven Months

Costa Rica’s fight against drug trafficking hit a snag, and it’s raising eyebrows. Seven months ago, the United States donated two high-tech scanners to...
Read more

Costa Rica Law Now Requires Corporations to Register an Email for Legal Notices

Costa Rica has recently approved a very important law which establishes a new obligation for commercial corporations, and that obligation is that they must...
Read more

Costa Rica’s President Stirs Debate with Oil Exploration Stance

President Rodrigo Chaves has sparked controversy with his recent comments on oil exploration and the Escazú Agreement, defending his positions in an interview with...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support