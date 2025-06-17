How Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Healthcare in Costa Rica

Artificial intelligence is changing the game for healthcare in Costa Rica. It’s helping doctors predict illnesses, make better decisions, and use resources more effectively. This is especially important in a country where the healthcare system often struggles with long wait times and limited access to care.

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), which runs the public healthcare system, is under a lot of strain. Years of mismanagement have left it stretched thin, with patients sometimes waiting months for appointments or surgeries. Massimo Manzi, head of the Costa Rican Chamber of Health, sees AI as a way to rethink how care is delivered. “It’s about using technology to predict diseases, speed up diagnoses, and manage resources better,” he said.

One standout example is the Clorito Picado Clinic, where AI tools are being used to keep tabs on patients with diabetes. These tools analyze data to spot potential issues early, helping doctors step in before things get worse. Private companies are also getting involved, rolling out solutions to automate tasks, process huge amounts of medical data, and improve the overall patient experience. For instance, some pharmacies in Costa Rica are now offering free AI-powered vision scans to catch diabetic retinopathy, a serious eye condition, before it causes major damage.

These efforts aren’t just filling gaps left by the public system—they’re setting the stage for a more tech-driven approach to healthcare. The CCSS itself is starting to use smart technologies to make better decisions and strengthen public health services. But it’s not all smooth sailing. Using AI in healthcare raises tough questions about ethics, laws, and technical challenges. Experts like Eva Cortés Carmona, Dean of Health Sciences at ULACIT, stress the need for clear rules to make sure AI is used fairly and responsibly.

Costa Rica’s healthcare system faces growing pressure from an aging population and rising rates of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Treatment costs are climbing, too. AI offers a way to tackle these problems by making care more precise and tailored to individual patients. It’s not about replacing doctors but giving them better tools to do their jobs.

Recent discussions in Costa Rica, like a forum hosted by the Costa Rican Chamber of Health, brought together people from the Ministry of Health, the CCSS, and tech companies. They talked about how to integrate AI safely and fairly. The goal is to build a system where technology supports doctors and patients alike, making healthcare more accessible and sustainable for everyone.