Costa Rica Debates Sustainable Redevelopment of Crucitas Region

The Frente Amplio party has introduced a bold new bill in Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly aimed at transforming Crucitas, an area historically associated with illegal mining, state abandonment, and environmental degradation, into a model of sustainable development.

The bill proposes the creation of a Sustainable Development Pole in the Northern Huetar Region. Its aim is to move away from extractive activities and promote a new vision based on low-impact industries, ecological restoration, education, and research. Supporters argue that the initiative offers a viable, long-term alternative for local communities that doesn’t rely on the destructive exploitation of natural resources.

A central element of the proposal is the creation of the Crucitas International Environmental Geopark, which would protect forested areas around the Fortuna and Botija hills and house a Natural and Historical Museum. The geopark would highlight the area’s ecological, geological, and cultural value, combining ecotourism, environmental education, and green job creation.

The Ministry of Health would lead cleanup efforts in areas affected by mercury and other toxic substances used in illegal mining. Gold recovered during this environmental remediation would not be classified as mined gold and would only be sold to fund local restoration and basic infrastructure projects.

One of the most innovative proposals is the issuance of digital assets backed by Crucitas’ gold reserves, on the condition that the gold remains underground. This form of non-extractive tokenization aligns with emerging trends in climate finance, where natural capital is preserved rather than exploited. The value of these digital assets would derive from protecting the ecosystem rather than depleting it.

Crucitas, located in the canton of San Carlos, has been the center of legal disputes, environmental harm, and organized crime for over a decade. The bill arrives amid growing calls for state intervention and sustainable alternatives.

It remains to be seen whether the initiative will gain support from other political parties as it enters the legislative process.