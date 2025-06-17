No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsEnvironment and WildlifeCosta Rica Debates Sustainable Redevelopment of Crucitas Region

Costa Rica Debates Sustainable Redevelopment of Crucitas Region

Tico Times
By Tico Times
An aerial photograph of the Crucitas gold mining site in San Carlos, Alajuela, in northern Costa Rica.
Photo: Illustrative Purposes Only

The Frente Amplio party has introduced a bold new bill in Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly aimed at transforming Crucitas, an area historically associated with illegal mining, state abandonment, and environmental degradation, into a model of sustainable development.

The bill proposes the creation of a Sustainable Development Pole in the Northern Huetar Region. Its aim is to move away from extractive activities and promote a new vision based on low-impact industries, ecological restoration, education, and research. Supporters argue that the initiative offers a viable, long-term alternative for local communities that doesn’t rely on the destructive exploitation of natural resources.

A central element of the proposal is the creation of the Crucitas International Environmental Geopark, which would protect forested areas around the Fortuna and Botija hills and house a Natural and Historical Museum. The geopark would highlight the area’s ecological, geological, and cultural value, combining ecotourism, environmental education, and green job creation.

The Ministry of Health would lead cleanup efforts in areas affected by mercury and other toxic substances used in illegal mining. Gold recovered during this environmental remediation would not be classified as mined gold and would only be sold to fund local restoration and basic infrastructure projects.

One of the most innovative proposals is the issuance of digital assets backed by Crucitas’ gold reserves, on the condition that the gold remains underground. This form of non-extractive tokenization aligns with emerging trends in climate finance, where natural capital is preserved rather than exploited. The value of these digital assets would derive from protecting the ecosystem rather than depleting it.

Crucitas, located in the canton of San Carlos, has been the center of legal disputes, environmental harm, and organized crime for over a decade. The bill arrives amid growing calls for state intervention and sustainable alternatives.

It remains to be seen whether the initiative will gain support from other political parties as it enters the legislative process.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Faces Growing Arms Trafficking Crisis

On Thursday, the Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ) made headlines by seizing 56 weapons in La Guácima de Alajuela, marking the largest arms seizure in...
Read more

Costa Rica Bids Farewell to Former Nicaraguan President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro

Former Nicaraguan President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, who died Saturday at the age of 95, was honored Monday in a funeral mass held in...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Ojochal: From Farms to Luxury Tourism Hub

Ojochal, a small town in between the Pacific Ocean and the Fila Costeña in Costa Rica’s Osa, isn’t the sleepy agricultural community it once...
Read more

Costa Rica’s President Stirs Debate with Oil Exploration Stance

President Rodrigo Chaves has sparked controversy with his recent comments on oil exploration and the Escazú Agreement, defending his positions in an interview with...
Read more

Panama Police Clash with Protesters Over Pension Reform Near Costa Rica Border

Police and protesters clashed in Panama on Saturday during an operation to clear a highway near the Costa Rican border, where teachers and Indigenous...
Read more

Costa Rica Expat’s Bus Journey to the Border: A Ride Like No Other

I can’t say what compelled me to buy a ticket to the border on a collectivo bus. I got to the station too early....
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support