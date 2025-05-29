New Costa Rica Law Threatens Coastal Ecosystems and Local Communities

Costa Rica’s proposed Law for the Development and Promotion of the Maritime Terrestrial Zone aims to loosen restrictions on commercial and tourist activities in our coastal public zones. However, the University of Costa Rica (UCR), backed by over 70 environmental and community organizations, warns that the bill threatens the nation’s ecosystems and coastal communities. The UCR argues that the law lacks scientific grounding and could harm Costa Rica’s natural and social heritage.

The bill allows municipalities to issue temporary use permits for commercial projects in the maritime-terrestrial zone—a 200-meter coastal strip constitutionally protected as inalienable public land—without requiring environmental impact studies or coastal regulatory plans. This could lead to uncontrolled development, endangering fragile ecosystems like mangroves, dunes, and estuaries, which support biodiversity and act as natural barriers against storms. A 2023 OECD report confirms that Costa Rica’s coastal areas are already strained by tourism and urbanization, amplifying these concerns.

The UCR and groups like the Costa Rican Federation for Environmental Conservation highlight the bill’s failure to address climate change risks. Coastal zones face rising sea levels, erosion, and extreme weather, yet the law lacks adaptation measures or risk management plans. Reduced protections for coastal aquifers could exacerbate water scarcity in tourist-heavy areas.

Another major issue is the potential displacement of coastal communities. The bill favors large-scale tourism projects, which could push out artisanal fishers, farmers, and indigenous groups like the Bribri and Cabécar. Land disputes have already sparked conflicts in indigenous territories, worsened by development pressures. The UCR warns that prioritizing private interests over public rights could deepen inequality.

A couple days ago, the UCR publicly urged lawmakers to halt the bill (project N.° 23.148), arguing it undermines Costa Rica’s environmental legacy. Critics, including former environment minister Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, fear the law reflects a broader shift away from Costa Rica’s green reputation, risking its credibility as co-organizer of the 2025 World Ocean Conference. With 1,290 kilometers of coastline at stake, the nation faces a critical choice between short-term gains and long-term sustainability.