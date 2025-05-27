United Airlines Starts Direct San Francisco to San José, Costa Rica Flights

United Airlines started a new daily nonstop flight from San Francisco (SFO) to San José, (SJO) on May 22, connecting the U.S. West Coast with Costa Rica. The first flight landed at 7:15 a.m., greeted with Costa Rican gifts and a traditional folk dance. Here is the rest of the schedule:

Route Departure Arrival Frequency SFO to SJO 11:34 p.m. 7:15 a.m. Daily SJO to SFO 8:45 a.m. 2:34 p.m. Daily

This route, flown on a Boeing 737-MAX8 with room for 166 passenger is a practical schedule for both tourists coming for our beaches and jungles as well as for business travelers going from Costa Rica to places like Silicon Valley.

The flight is a team effort by AERIS (SJO’s operator), United Airlines, the Costa Rican Tourism Board, and San Francisco International Airport. Erick Barboza, AERIS’s business development director, said this route was a top priority, long seen as the most needed U.S.-Costa Rica connection. Tourism drives 8% of our economy, with over half of international visitors coming from the U.S. San Francisco travelers, often young adults with solid incomes, love our eco-friendly style, cultural experiences, and outdoor adventures.

William Rodríguez, Costa Rica’s tourism minister, said, “This daily flight taps into Californians’ interest in real, sustainable travel. We’re grateful to United and AERIS for making it happen.” United now flies to San José from all seven of its U.S. hubs—Houston, Newark, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Washington-Dulles, and now San Francisco—marking 35 years in Costa Rica. Frederick Thome, United’s sales director for the region, added, “This flight gives our customers more ways to reach the places they want to go.”

This route also fits into United’s 20% flight increase plan for San Francisco for 2025, strengthening its role as a major hub. For travelers, it opens up easier cultural, educational, and business connections between San Francisco’s tech scene and Costa Rica’s “Pura Vida” lifestyle.



You can check with United directly for prices and availability or use your preferred airfare booking engine.