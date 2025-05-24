Chaves’ Complaint Sparks Debate on Press Freedom in Costa Rica Media Clash

Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves filed a criminal complaint against two Teletica journalists, Álvaro Sánchez Córdoba and Christian Montero Ulate, for publishing his personal phone number on their personal Facebook accounts. The Presidential Office labeled the act “condemnable and illegal,” sparking a heated controversy that led to the journalists’ dismissal from Teletica Canal 7.

The complaint stems from posts made by Sánchez and Montero, where they shared a document containing Chaves’ phone number, allegedly extracted from a judicial file. According to Casa Presidencial, this violates Article 196 of Costa Rica’s Penal Code, which prohibits the unauthorized disclosure of private communications, carrying a penalty of one to three years in prison. The Agency for the Protection of Inhabitants’ Data (PROHAB) classifies a personal phone number as restricted data, requiring protection.

In a statement, the Presidential Office accused Sánchez of illegally accessing the judicial file and claimed Teletica supported his “personal attacks” on Chaves via social media. They further alleged that Sánchez has a history of accessing sensitive judicial information unlawfully, describing his actions as part of a “systematic campaign of aggression” rather than journalism.

Teletica swiftly distanced itself from the journalists’ actions, emphasizing that the posts were made on personal accounts and were not endorsed by the channel. “Televisora de Costa Rica has no knowledge of or involvement in the publications made by its collaborators on their personal pages,” the company stated. The following day, Teletica announced the termination of both Sánchez and Montero, closing a chapter marked by tension between the media and the Chaves administration.

Sánchez, who worked at Teletica for nearly 18 years, posted a farewell message on Facebook, reflecting on his career and personal milestones, including his marriage and children. He acknowledged the publication as a personal error, stating, “It was a mistake, and I will assume the responsibilities that follow.” Montero, with over a decade at Telenoticias, was also dismissed but has not publicly commented.

The Presidential Office sent a letter to René Picado Cozza, president of Grupo Teletica, condemning the journalists’ actions as a breach of privacy and a threat to Chaves’ security. Teletica’s director of news, Ignacio Santos, and Picado requested a meeting with Chaves to address the issue, but no confirmation of such a meeting has been reported.

This incident adds to ongoing friction between Chaves and Costa Rican media. In 2023, the Constitutional Chamber ruled that Chaves violated press freedom through verbal attacks on outlets like Teletica and La Nación. Critics note the irony of Chaves’ complaint, as he previously disclosed private information about a journalist and World Bank officials in 2022 and shared lawmakers’ email addresses in 2025, urging public complaints.

Legal experts suggest the case could set a precedent for balancing press freedom and privacy rights in Costa Rica. The dismissals have sparked debate, arguing Teletica bears responsibility since the journalists accessed the number in their professional capacity. Others defend the journalists, citing Chaves’ own history of disclosing personal data.