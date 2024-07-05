Costa Rica’s Press Freedom Decline: IACHR Expresses Concern

The Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), Pedro Vaca, expressed his concern about the increase in the number of complaints from journalists in Costa Rica who reported having seen their freedom of expression violated.

According to the complaints, both freedom of expression and freedom of the press have been violated by government authorities. The IACHR rapporteur said that most of the communicators’ complaints delve into stigmatization by high-level authorities.

“This is in conflict with the Inter-American standards that governments are asked not to stigmatize, not to activate risks to the press,” he mentioned. He also noted that the regional organization is concerned that Costa Rican communicators must constantly resort to the Constitutional Court to assert their rights.

Last May, it was reported that the constant attacks by the government headed by Rodrigo Chaves against the press caused the country to fall in the World Press Freedom Index.

According to the organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Costa Rica is now in 26th place in the ranking, which is 3 places down compared to 2023. With this, the country has already lost 18 positions in total. The country had lost 15 positions between 2022 and 2023, that is, in the first year of the Chaves Robles administration.

This situation has set off alarm bells in Costa Rica, a country that has always been known for defending civil liberties. Hostility towards the press has been evident and palpable both locally and by international media and organizations. On several occasions, the strong derogatory words of President Chaves or members of his cabinet have not gone unnoticed but have rather shocked media outlets around the world.

However, the government reported that Deputy Foreign Minister Alejandro Solano Ortiz met with Vaca to reiterate Costa Rica’s commitment to freedom of expression and express support for the Rapporteur’s work. Vice Minister Solano reaffirmed Costa Rica’s dedication to protecting and promoting freedom of expression as a fundamental pillar of democracy and human rights.

“Costa Rica supports and appreciates the work of the Special Rapporteur, recognizing the importance of his role in the defense of this right in the Americas,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned.