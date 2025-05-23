Fly Direct from Detroit to Liberia, Costa Rica with Delta’s New Route

Starting on December 20, Delta Airlines will connect Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) with Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) in Liberia. This new weekly flight, operating every Saturday, marks the first direct route between Detroit and Costa Rica, opening up Guanacaste’s beaches to those coming from this part of the United States.

Delta will use a Boeing 737-900ER for the route, seating up to 180 passengers. The flight schedule is traveler-friendly: It departs Detroit at 11:50 AM, landing in Liberia at 4:15 PM. The return flight leaves Liberia at 1:15 PM and arrives in Detroit by 7:20 PM. This setup gives you plenty of time to sleep in, get any last-minute souvenirs and return any car rental.

César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport, called the route a win for the region. “This new Delta flight strengthens our connection to key U.S. markets. It’s a boost for tourism and local businesses in Guanacaste,” he said. The airport, a hub for 13 airlines serving 22 international destinations, saw 1.9 million passengers in 2024, with the U.S. as its top market.

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) also welcomed the news. Tourism Minister William Rodríguez noted, “The U.S. is our biggest source of visitors, with over 1.3 million Americans arriving by air in 2024. This direct flight from Detroit will bring more people to enjoy our beaches, national parks, and local culture.” In early 2025, 634,110 U.S. tourists visited Costa Rica, drawn to activities like surfing, volcano hikes, and wildlife tours.

Delta already flies to Liberia from Atlanta, Boston, and Minneapolis, making Detroit its fourth U.S. gateway to Guanacaste. The airline’s focus on this route reflects growing demand during the December–April high season when our weather is ideal.

For travelers coming here, this flight means easier access to Guanacaste and the things to do in this area, like surfing in Tamarindo to visiting Rincón de la Vieja National Park. It also supports our local economy, which, we have noted in other articles is highly reliant on tourism.

Flight Details

Delta Airlines Detroit to Liberia Liberia to Detroit Flight Number DL2904 DL2751 Departure 11:50 AM 1:15 PM Arrival 4:15 PM 7:20 PM Frequency Weekly (Saturdays) Weekly (Saturdays)

If this sounds interesting to you, book early for the best fares, and check the latest entry requirements, like having to have a valid passport with at least 6 months before expiration and a return ticket.