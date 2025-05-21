Costa Rican Linked to Cartel Faces U.S. Money Laundering Charges

Elías Alberto Quirós Benavides, a 53-year-old resident of Grecia, Costa Rica, faces serious allegations from the United States for his alleged role in the Sinaloa Cartel and Beltrán Leyva group’s financial operations. U.S. authorities accuse him of leading a sophisticated cryptocurrency-based money laundering network, transferring cartel funds internationally without using regulated banking systems.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) charged Quirós Benavides with conspiracy to commit money laundering, alongside other individuals linked to Mexican cartels and narcoterrorism. The charges stem from a California-based investigation targeting the Beltrán Leyva faction, a group that split from the Sinaloa Cartel in 2008 but continues to collaborate on financial logistics. Quirós Benavides allegedly used virtual currencies to obscure the flow of illicit funds, a growing tactic among cartels.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ) began investigating Quirós Benavides three years ago after a U.S. agency, likely the DEA, requested information about his activities. The OIJ confirmed his active involvement in money laundering, leading to a parallel case in Costa Rica. In recent raids near the Nicaraguan border, authorities targeted a property used for renting rooms, arresting four men and one woman connected to drug trafficking and money laundering. Seized assets included luxury vehicles, jet skis, and high-value items, though Quirós Benavides remains at large.

“Three years ago, a U.S. agency sought details on this individual, and we provided support,” an OIJ spokesperson said. “Our investigations verified his role in money laundering networks.” Despite the evidence, Quirós Benavides has no criminal record in Costa Rica, and the digital nature of his alleged crimes complicates local prosecution. Costa Rica’s lack of legislation permitting the extradition of nationals further hinders immediate action, though authorities await a formal U.S. extradition request to proceed to California.

The case highlights the challenges of combating transnational crime in Costa Rica, where digital currencies enable cartels to operate discreetly. As the OIJ continues its efforts, the outcome of Quirós Benavides’ case may depend on forthcoming legal reforms to enable extradition, underscoring the need for stronger international cooperation to address money laundering networks.