Alaska Airlines Offers 25% Off Flights to Costa Rica

Here is some news that you might find interesting if you’re thinking of coming here later this year. You’ll need to act right away so we wanted to make sure you know about it. Alaska Airlines has rolled out a new deal, knocking 25% off flights to Costa Rica’s San José (SJO) and Liberia (LIR) airports for travelers using the promo code GETAWAY25. Book by TOMMORROW May 22, for Monday through Thursday trips between August 12 and November 19 to cash in on the savings.

This offer is perfect for anyone itching to see our country’s beaches, rainforests, or landmarks like Arenal Volcano and Manuel Antonio National Park. It covers flights from the U.S. and Canada, with some travelers spotting deals like $285 roundtrips from Los Angeles to Liberia. The timing lines up with our prime months for hiking, surfing, or wildlife spotting.

Head to alaskaair.com, plug in your travel dates, apply GETAWAY25, and pick from discounted fares. Routes and availability vary, and not every flight runs daily. The deal only works for new bookings and can’t be mixed with other offers. From Tamarindo’s surf breaks to Monteverde’s cloud forests or Tortuguero’s turtle season, this discount makes Costa Rica more affordable, and with the current exchange rate we could use all the help we can get! Of course, Alaska Airlines suggests booking fast since the deadline is… tomorrow!

“We’re happy to make Costa Rica more reachable,” an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said. “Our service and these fares set you up for a great trip.” If you’re thinking of coming or you know someone that is go ahead and check it out.