No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaPanama Farmers Protest Indio River Reservoir for Canal Water Supply

Panama Farmers Protest Indio River Reservoir for Canal Water Supply

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Panama Farmer Protest
Peasants navigate the Indio River during a protest against the construction of a reservoir in the river basin in Rio Indio, Colon province, Panama. The Panama Canal authorities are pushing forward a controversial plan to build a reservoir in the Indio River basin, aimed at securing the countrys water supply  both for canal operations and for human consumption. The plan faces strong opposition from local communities, who refuse to abandon their homes to make way for the construction. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)

Hundreds of farmers protested on Friday on a river, aboard boats, to oppose the construction of a reservoir for the Panama Canal that would force many families to relocate. In about thirty motorized canoes, some 400 farmers traveled along the Indio River, whose waters would be dammed into an artificial lake to guarantee freshwater for the inter-oceanic canal.

“We don’t want them to take the river’s water; we need that water,” 48-year-old farmer Ariel Troya. “If the project goes ahead, it takes away our entire future,” Troya added. The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) decided to build the reservoir to prevent the effects of severe droughts like the one in 2023, which forced a drastic reduction in ship traffic.

The project would require about 2,500 people to leave their homes—which would end up underwater with the reservoir—a few kilometers west of the canal, according to the ACP. The demonstrators, including children, navigated the river to its mouth on the Caribbean Sea. Canoes are an everyday means of transport in Panama’s rural and jungle regions.

Waving Panamanian flags, the farmers chanted “The people united will never be defeated” and “The Indio River is not for sale; the Indio River is to be defended.” The reservoir will cover 4,600 hectares. From there, water will be carried through a nine-kilometer tunnel to Lake Gatún in the canal basin.

Construction is slated to begin in early 2027 and finish in 2032, with an investment of $1.6 billion. Of that, $400 million is earmarked to compensate and resettle the families whose homes will be submerged. Even so, the farmers refuse to leave the land and houses where they have lived all their lives.

This project is a “threat to all the farmers,” said 54-year-old farmer Amado Valdés. “The river is our life,” declared 54-year-old teacher Zoraya Luján.

Popular Articles

Former Panama President Martinelli Avoids Jail, Arrives in Colombia Under Asylum

Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli arrived in Colombia this Saturday under political asylum, after spending 15 months sheltered in the Nicaraguan embassy to avoid...
Read more

Costa Rica Arrests Officials in $41 Million Airport Contract Scandal

Multiple former officials were arrested at late as this morning in Costa Rica as part of a growing investigation into alleged corruption tied to...
Read more

Costa Rica Boosts Birdwatching Tourism with New Observation Towers

Costa Rica is strengthening its position as a top destination for birdwatching tourism, a vital contributor to its rural economies. Our country boasts over...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support