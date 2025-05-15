No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsConmebol Pushes 64-Team Expansion for 2030 World Cup at FIFA Congress

Conmebol Pushes 64-Team Expansion for 2030 World Cup at FIFA Congress

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Soccer Prices
(Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Conmebol president Alejandro Domínguez called on Thursday at FIFA’s Congress in Paraguay for “no one” to be “left out” of the 2030 World Cup, echoing his controversial proposal to expand the tournament to 64 teams. “A World Cup is the most popular party on planet Earth, and at that party no one should be left outside,” the South American official said at the opening of FIFA’s 75th Congress, without directly mentioning his expansion plan.

Domínguez has repeatedly stated that he wants to increase the number of World Cup participants from 48 to 64 for the 2030 edition, which will be staged mainly in Spain, Morocco and Portugal. However, the tournament’s opening matches will be played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to mark the centenary of football’s showcase event.

The head of the South American Football Confederation’s proposal has already been rejected by other authorities, including the presidents of the European, Asian and North/Central American & Caribbean confederations. The next World Cup, to be held in 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, already expanded the field from 32 to 48 teams.

“I invite you not to change your stance but to reflect together on doing something worthy of history,” Domínguez said. FIFA’s 75th Congress is taking place on Thursday at Conmebol’s convention center in the city of Luque, on the outskirts of Asunción.

Delegates from 210 of FIFA’s 211 member associations are attending, along with the organization’s president, Gianni Infantino. The event began two hours later than planned due to Infantino’s delayed arrival. He had been on a trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar with U.S. President Donald Trump until Wednesday.

Popular Articles

Costa Rica’s Corcovado Park Fights Plastic Pollution with Volunteer Effort

In the Osa Peninsula, home to 2.5% of the world's biodiversity and declared by National Geographic as “the most intense place on the planet,”...
Read more

Historic Election of First American Pope: Cardinal Robert Prevost Becomes Leo XIV

In a groundbreaking moment for the Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a Chicago-born prelate, was elected as the first pope from the United...
Read more

Uruguay’s ‘World’s Poorest President’ Jose Mujica Dies as Tributes Pour In

Tributes poured in from across Latin America on Tuesday following the death of Uruguay's former president Jose "Pepe" Mujica, an ex-guerrilla fighter revered by...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support