Expotur 2025, Costa Rica’s premier tourism trade show, recently concluded at the Costa Rica Convention Center, showcasing our country’s latest strategies to remain a leader in global tourism. The event, organized by the Costa Rican Association of Tourism Professionals (ACOPROT), brought together over 120 local businesses and buyers from 27 countries, underscoring Costa Rica’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and expanding into new markets like India and China. However, the gathering also spotlighted pressing challenges, including rising security concerns and the economic strain of a strengthening colón.

Expotur 2025 emphasized Costa Rica’s strengths in sustainable and adventure tourism. Exhibitors, ranging from eco-lodges to wellness retreats, pitched their offerings to international buyers, with a focus on eco-friendly initiatives like carbon offsetting and community-driven projects. The event highlighted new tourism products, such as immersive rainforest experiences and volcano hikes, designed to attract thrill-seekers and eco-conscious travelers. Buyers from emerging markets, including Brazil and India, showed interest in these offerings, signaling Costa Rica’s growing appeal beyond its traditional visitor base.

The trade show also plays a vital role in supporting Costa Rica’s tourism industry, which accounts for 8% of the nation’s GDP and sustains over 200,000 jobs, according to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). Expotur 2025 is estimated to contribute $5-6 million in tourism revenue, offering a significant boost to local businesses still recovering from continued pandemic-related setbacks. The event facilitated new partnerships, with exhibitors securing deals that could drive long-term growth. “Expotur is where we connect with the world and showcase what makes Costa Rica special,” said ACOPROT President Yadyra Simón.

Despite its achievements, Expotur 2025 took place amid growing security concerns. The Judicial Investigation Agency reported 6,300 tourist-related crimes in 2024, ranging from petty theft to violent incidents in areas like Jacó and San José. These issues have led to travel advisories from countries such as Canada and the U.S., contributing to a 13.8% decline in tourist arrivals over a recent six-month period. Additionally, the colón’s appreciation to a recent high of ₡499.80 per dollar has increased costs for visitors, with local businesses raising prices to offset losses. In Nosara, adventure tour operators noted a 20% drop in bookings as budget travelers turn to more affordable destinations.

Despite all this, Expotur 2025 showcased Costa Rica’s continued success, with organizers planning to expand the event’s reach and deepen its focus on sustainability. Efforts are underway to attract more buyers from emerging markets and introduce workshops to foster innovation. The ICT is also addressing security concerns by sending 1,500 new police officers to tourist areas. As Costa Rica’s tourism industry try’s to get through these challenges, Expotur remains a key platform for shaping its future, making sure our country’s “Pura Vida” spirit continues to grow globally.