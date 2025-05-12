Costa Rica Leads Latin America in Life Sciences Sector Growth

Costa Rica has solidified its position as the leading hub in the area of life sciences for Latin America. According to recent industry data, the country ranks first in the region for both the volume of square meters developed and under construction for life sciences facilities and the number of jobs created in this field. This achievement is highlighted in Cushman & Wakefield’s Life Sciences Sector Update 2024 (updated March 2025), which lists Costa Rica as the only emerging market in Latin America featured alongside major U.S. cities like Houston, Atlanta, and Phoenix.

Several factors have contributed to Costa Rica’s rise in the global life sciences industry. Our country offers a skilled workforce, modern infrastructure, and a strategic location that strengthens its role in international supply chains. Over the past five years, employment in the sector has grown by 31%, outpacing rates in more established markets. This growth is largely attributed to the availability of specialized talent, which is increasingly scarce elsewhere.

Currently, more than 90 multinational MedTech companies operate in Costa Rica, including 13 of the world’s top 20 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). These firms are attracted by the country’s robust industrial base and the incentives provided through its free trade zone regime. The sector’s expansion has also driven investments in advanced facilities, such as clean rooms, laboratories, and high-tech manufacturing plants designed to meet stringent international standards.

Economic Impact and Future Outlook

The life sciences industry in Costa Rica employs over 54,500 people, marking a 216% increase over the past decade. This growth underscores the sector’s significance to the national economy and its role in providing high-quality jobs. Local businesses and communities have also benefited, with increased demand for services and infrastructure projects linked to the industry’s development.

Costa Rica’s success has garnered international attention. In April, our country hosted the MPO MedTech Forum, a prominent event that brought together industry leaders to discuss outsourcing and innovation in medical device production. The forum highlighted Costa Rica’s growing reputation as a key player in the life sciences field. Experts from organizations like Cushman & Wakefield have praised Costa Rica’s competitive edge, citing its combination of talent, infrastructure, and strategic advantages. The country’s ability to attract and retain major global firms distinguishes it in the region.

Looking ahead, Costa Rica’s life sciences shows no signs of slowing down. With ongoing investments in facilities and a steady supply of skilled workers, our country is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in Latin America and expand its global presence. Local government and private sector partners remain committed to fostering an environment that encourages innovation and progress in this critical industry.