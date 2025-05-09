Tennis Star Jannik Sinner Back on Court After Doping Suspension

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner returns to competition Saturday after his suspension, 104 days after winning the Australian Open.That Melbourne final in late January was his last ATP Tour match before it was announced in mid-February that he had reached an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), accepting a three-month suspension to resolve a case involving two positive tests for clostebol in 2024.

The agreement sparked varied reactions in the tennis world, but “Sinnermania” remains alive. In the lead-up to his return in Rome, Italian fans made their support clear.His first training session at the Foro Italico on Monday drew 5,000 fans to the center court, who showed him constant admiration and affection for 90 minutes.

Sinner smiled frequently toward the stands while rallying with Czech player Jiri Lehecka. After the session, he spent more than 15 minutes signing autographs.Mariano Navone (ranked 99th) earned the right to face Sinner by defeating local player Federico Cinà (ranked 323rd) with a double 6-3 win in the first round.At 23 years old, Sinner is the clear favorite against the Argentine, having rigorously prepared for his return.

Skiing, Karting, and Cycling

In addition to the heavily attended training, Sinner held a press conference Monday, stating he feels “rested,” “calm,” and “relieved after a very difficult year.” He added that he has “low expectations” for this comeback tournament. “My goal is Roland Garros (May 25 – June 8). I’m here to see where I’m at, to try to get through the first round—not to beat everyone,” he said.

Throughout the week, Sinner continued training in the Eternal City against top players like American Taylor Fritz and Norwegian Casper Ruud, all under heavy media and public attention. During his forced break, Sinner focused on physical training, although a lack of match rhythm is his biggest concern heading into the Rome Masters.

In the first month of his suspension, he didn’t touch a racket, spending time skiing—his childhood sport—in northern Italy.He also attended fashion shows and was seen karting and biking with friends like cyclist Giulio Ciccone and race car drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

Blisters and World No. 1 Status

When he resumed racket training, he developed blisters in the early days. Despite the suspension, Sinner retained the world No. 1 ranking, a position he has held for nearly a year. With 19 career titles—three Grand Slams—he aims to quickly regain his incredible 2024 form.

“In the last five months, he’s only played two tournaments: the ATP Finals and the Australian Open,” said coach Simone Vagnozzi, who works alongside Darren Cahill. “It’s more of a mental challenge than a physical or technical one. When you’re active on the circuit, you get into matches without overthinking. Now he’ll step onto the court thinking about everything he needs to do,” the Italian coach explained.

What hasn’t changed is Sinner’s humble nature despite officially being the world’s best: “I’m just a 23-year-old guy, pretty simple, who plays good tennis. I’m not going to change the world.”