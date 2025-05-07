U.S. Embassy in Honduras Issues Urgent Alert Over Mass Shooting Threats

The United States Embassy in Honduras issued a security alert warning of potential mass shooting threats targeting three locations in the capital, Tegucigalpa. The alert, based on information reportedly received from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), identified Elliot Dover Christian School, the Government Civic Center (Centro Cívico Gubernamental), and an unnamed shopping mall as possible targets. The threats were said to be planned for yesterday (thankfully nothing happened) and this May 16th, prompting heightened security measures across the city.

Honduran police have responded quickly, implementing special surveillance operations, including vehicle checks and increased patrols at the specified locations. Police spokesperson Miguel Martínez Madrid confirmed that no incidents had been reported as of Tuesday evening, but authorities remain vigilant. Juan Manuel Godoy, director of the Honduran National Police, emphasized the seriousness of the alert, noting that it indicates a credible risk requiring immediate action.

The Honduran government, through Foreign Minister Enrique Reina, expressed concern over the potential for the threats to sow fear, particularly in an election year. Honduras is scheduled to hold general elections in November and Reina suggested the timing of the threats could be an attempt to destabilize public confidence. Authorities are investigating the credibility of the information, with Reina stating that it is being handled responsibly to ensure public safety.

The U.S. Embassy advised American citizens to avoid the named locations and instructed its personnel to do the same. Spanish-language outlets, such as Radio América and Última Hora, echoed the embassy’s warning, urging residents to exercise caution. Social media posts also noted the alert, with some accounts emphasizing the need for heightened awareness in Tegucigalpa.

While no specific details about the source of the threats have been disclosed, the embassy’s cooperation with Honduran police stresses the gravity of the situation. The lack of reported incidents so far offers some reassurance, but the reinforced security measures reflect ongoing concerns about violent crime in Honduras, a persistent challenge in the country.