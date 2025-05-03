MegaCon 2025 Brings Global Pop Culture to Costa Rica

MegaCon 2025, Costa Rica’s largest pop culture convention, kicked off yesterday, at the Costa Rica Convention Center. Running through Sunday the event is expected to attract thousands of fans for a weekend celebrating film, cosplay, anime, video games, and more, with a lineup of international stars, local talent, and eco-friendly initiatives.

Event Overview

MegaCon 2025 features a diverse roster of guests, including actors, voice artists, and illustrators. Organizers confirmed that Elijah Wood canceled his appearance due to filming commitments, with Billy Boyd and David Wenham, both known for The Lord of the Rings, stepping in as replacements. Other notable attendees include Tom Welling of Smallville, Dan Fogler from Fantastic Beasts, and Carlos Villagrán, iconic for his role as Quico in El Chavo del 8. Latin American voice actors Luis Carreño (SpongeBob SquarePants), Juan Carlos Tinoco (Thanos), and Mario Arvizu, alongside Costa Rican illustrator Daniela Padilla and Marvel comics artist Sam de la Rosa, round out the lineup.

Guest Known For Appearance Days Billy Boyd Pippin in The Lord of the Rings May 3–4 David Wenham Faramir in The Lord of the Rings, 300 May 3–4 Tom Welling Clark Kent in Smallville May 4 Dan Fogler Jacob Kowalski in Fantastic Beasts May 3–4 Carlos Villagrán Quico in El Chavo del 8 May 2 Myrtle Sarrosa International cosplayer and actress May 2–4 Luis Carreño Voice of SpongeBob SquarePants (Latin America) May 2–4 Juan Carlos Tinoco Voice of Thanos (Marvel Cinematic Universe) May 2–4 Mario Arvizu Renowned voice actor for animated characters May 2–4 Daniela Padilla Costa Rican illustrator and animator May 2–4 Sam de la Rosa Marvel comics artist (Venom) May 2–4

Guests will offer panels, photo sessions, and autograph signings, with SWAU Authentication verifying collectibles for fans.

Ticketing

The convention opened last night with the Mega International Geek Comedy Festival, honoring Carlos Villagrán. Hosted by Minor Pérez and featuring Costa Rica’s La Media Docena, the event celebrates Latin American comedy.

Today and tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (VIP entry at 9:00 a.m.), attendees can explore the Cosplay Master Cup, offering over $5,000 in prizes and a chance to represent Costa Rica at Animole in Mexico City. Other highlights include gaming zones, a K-Pop Cup, a collectibles market, and an Artist Alley showcasing over 40 Costa Rican artists. The event supports local NGOs, such as Territorio Zaguates and Fundación AMY.

MegaCon 2025 earned Carbon Clear Events accreditation for its sustainable practices, with a certificate presentation. For families, the Stage Kids Fun City offers magic shows, storytelling, and a Pasarela de Cosplay Infantil, creating an inclusive environment for young fans.

Tickets, available online, include General Admission and VIP packages, with VIP perks like early entry and exclusive merchandise. Discounts are offered for Promerica cardholders and Fuerza Pública families.