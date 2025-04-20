Holy Week Boat Accident in Panama Claims Two Lives, Search Continues

A tragic boating accident off the Pacific coast of Panama has left two people dead, one missing, and a community in mourning. On Friday, a boat carrying 23 people set sail from Brisas de Amador on Perico Island, bound for San Miguel Island to join in Holy Week festivities, a significant cultural and religious event in Panama. However, the journey took a devastating turn when the boat encountered mechanical issues, leading to a shipwreck that prompted an extensive search and rescue operation.

According to Lieutenant Eliécer Castillo, head of the Search and Rescue Department of Panama’s National Aeronaval Service (Senan), the captain reported problems with the vessel shortly after departure. This triggered an immediate response, with air and sea search operations launched to locate the passengers. The effort continued into the early hours of Saturday. By Saturday morning, authorities located two women who had been rescued by private people, which helped redirect the search efforts. In total, 20 passengers were rescued, including a one-and-a-half-year-old baby who was promptly transported to a hospital for medical attention.

Tragically, the operation also recovered the bodies of two people, whose identities have not yet been disclosed. A man remains missing, and search efforts are ongoing to locate him, with authorities expressing hope but acknowledging the challenges of the Pacific’s vast waters. The cause of the shipwreck remains under investigation, with initial reports suggesting mechanical failure as a possible factor. The incident has raised concerns about maritime safety during Panama’s busy Holy Week tourism season, when many locals and visitors take to the water for island excursions.

The National Aeronaval Service has pledged to continue the search for the missing individual, while local authorities are providing support to the survivors and families of the victims. This tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the risks associated with maritime travel, particularly during peak holiday periods.