Costa Rica to Launch Online Driver’s License Renewal Service in October

Starting October 2025, renewing or replacing a driver’s license in Costa Rica will be as simple as a few clicks, thanks to a new online service from the National Road Safety Council (COSEVI). Aimed at reducing long waits at Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) branches, this digital platform will streamline processes for expats, tourists, and residents, making driving in Costa Rica more seamless.

COSEVI, the country’s road safety authority, is partnering with BCR, a state-owned bank that handles license payments, to launch a self-service system. The initiative addresses past frustrations, like last year’s appointment shortages that left many drivers unable to renew licenses. “This innovative service tackles long lines and appointment shortages,” COSEVI officials said. “We’re testing the platform in October to ensure faster, user-friendly access.”

Users will log into BCR’s website, upload a selfie-style photo meeting COSEVI’s standards, and complete requests for renewals or duplicates. Requirements include a valid Costa Rican license (or proof of one for duplicates), a passport or DIMEX residency card, and a clear record of traffic fines, payable via BCR. A medical certificate may be needed for renewals, as is standard. Home delivery will cost an estimated $5–$10, with an option to pick up licenses at BCR branches under consideration.

For expats, the service eliminates time-consuming trips to San José, a relief for those living in areas like Tamarindo or Nosara. Tourists, who can drive with foreign licenses for up to 180 days under recent laws, will benefit from quick replacements if licenses are lost during Costa Rica’s 2.6 million annual visits. Imagine a traveler in La Fortuna losing their license before a road trip to Monteverde—now, they can replace it online without derailing their adventure.

The platform promises a mobile-friendly interface, potentially leveraging advanced technology to verify documents and streamline approvals. This aligns with Costa Rica’s broader push for digital transformation, catering to its growing expat and tourist communities.

However, COSEVI’s ambitious rollout may face hurdles, such as website glitches or delivery delays, as seen in other digital transitions. “We’re leveraging comprehensive technology to enhance user satisfaction,” COSEVI noted, pledging thorough testing before launch.

First-time licenses will still require in-person visits, but renewals and duplicates will go fully digital. Renewals currently cost 10,000 CRC (about $20), with similar fees for duplicates. To prepare, drivers should check fines on COSEVI’s website, set up a BCR account, and watch for COSEVI’s mid-2025 announcement detailing access.