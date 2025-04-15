Poás Volcano Eruptions Hurt Costa Rica Tourism Economy

The recent eruptions of Poás Volcano have delivered a severe blow to the tourism-dependent communities surrounding Poás Volcano National Park, with local businesses reporting significant economic losses due to reduced visitation and sales. The park’s indefinite closure since March 26, prompted by intensified volcanic activity, has exacerbated the situation, leaving shopkeepers, restaurants, and vendors struggling to survive.

The National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) and the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) closed the park following increased seismic activity, ash emissions, and phreatic eruptions, with ash columns reaching up to 1,500 meters on April 8. The Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) reported over 200 high-frequency earthquakes on March 18 and elevated sulfur dioxide emissions, leading to an orange alert status. Authorities have prioritized safety, with no reopening date announced, as daily assessments continue.

Local business owners, heavily reliant on the 200,000 annual visitors to the park, describe the economic impact as catastrophic. Víctor Murillo, a strawberry vendor in Poasito, said, “Since the park closed, tourists have stopped coming. This generates fear and keeps people from buying. We’re surviving on regular customers, but our main income comes from tourism.”

The closure has disrupted expectations for peak seasons like Holy Week and Easter, traditionally a high-traffic period for the area. José Luis Rodríguez, a local business owner, lamented, “Easter is usually chaotic with visitors enjoying the area. Now, it’s a concern for restaurants and shops because people aren’t coming.” Businesses that typically thrive during these holidays reported minimal sales and, in some cases, days without a single customer.

Fabiola Carrillo, a restaurant employee, highlighted the drastic decline in revenue: “We’re deeply affected. We work to support our families. Sales have dropped from about 300,000 colones daily to barely 30,000 colones.” Some businesses claim losses in the millions of colones, with ongoing expenses like salaries, loans, and maintenance adding pressure.

Misinformation on social media has compounded the issue, further deterring visitors. Ronald Loría, a salesman in Poasito, stated, “Shopkeepers question the erroneous information spread on social media, which scares people away from stores and attractions.” Posts on platforms like X have included unverified claims about the volcano’s activity, increasing the fear factor. Costa Rican Authorities urge the public to rely on official channels, such as OVSICORI and SINAC, for accurate updates.

The U.S. Embassy in San José issued a travel advisory on March 28, 2025, recommending that visitors avoid the Poás area until conditions stabilize. The Ministry of Health has also advised residents in nearby towns, including Alajuela, Grecia, and Sarchí, to use N95 masks and limit outdoor activities due to sulfur dioxide and ashfall, which pose respiratory and eye irritation risks.

Despite the challenges, some community members remain hopeful for recovery. SINAC has provided options for visitors to reschedule trips or request refunds via email (poas.info@sinac.go.cr), signaling efforts to manage the crisis. However, with no clear timeline for the park’s reopening, the economic strain on local communities continues to mount.