Why Flying Is Your Best Bet for an Easter Vacation in Costa Rica

Easter otherwise known as Holy Week is a prime (but crowded) time to vacation in Costa Rica, with sunny April days perfect for beaches, jungles, or mountain trails. But as locals and visitors flock to popular spots during this holiday, roads can turn into slow-moving lines, especially on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. For those planning a stress-free getaway, flying within Costa Rica offers a smart way to get around, saving time and unlocking our country’s different types of destinations. Here’s why air travel, particularly with SANSA Airlines, is a great option for your Holy Week trip.

Driving from San José to beach towns like Tamarindo or Manuel Antonio can take four to six hours during holiday traffic, eating into your vacation time. Flying cuts that down dramatically—SANSA Airlines offers flights from Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) to places like Tamarindo, Nosara, or Quepos in 30 to 50 minutes. A trip to La Fortuna, home to Arenal’s hot springs, is just a 30-minute flight versus a three-hour drive. SANSA serves over a dozen spots, including Puerto Jiménez for Osa Peninsula wildlife, Tortuguero’s turtle nesting grounds, and quieter locales like Drake Bay or Tambor. This reach makes it easier to plan a trip that matches your vibe, whether it’s surfing, hiking, or relaxing.

Flying also sidesteps the frustration of congested roads. “Last Holy Week, we spent hours stuck on the way to Liberia,” said traveler Marco Vargas. “This year, we’re flying—it’s worth it for the extra beach time.” SANSA’s small Cessna planes land on local airstrips, so you can reach remote areas without long transfers. Plus, you’ll catch low-altitude views of Costa Rica’s hills and coasts, adding a quick scenic bonus to your journey.

To make flying work for your vacation, plan ahead. Holy Week is busy, so book flights early at flysansa.com to secure seats to hotspots like Quepos or Nosara. Fares start around $64 for shorter routes, but prices rise closer to the holiday. Pack light—SANSA allows 30 pounds of checked luggage and one small carry-on—to avoid hassle at check-in. Aim for morning flights to dodge afternoon winds and arrive with a full day ahead. Check in at SJO’s domestic terminal 45 minutes before departure to keep things smooth.

Flying opens up flexible itineraries. You could spend a few days in La Fortuna for volcano trails, then hop to Tamarindo for surf lessons, all without exhausting drives. Holy Week brings cultural events too, like processions in San José or Cartago, which are easier to enjoy when you’re not worn out from the road. Just plan activities early—popular tours like Manuel Antonio park visits or Corcovado hikes book up fast.

SANSA’s reliability, with over 40 years of service, makes it a solid choice, though other carriers like Costa Rica Green Airways also operate. Small planes might feel new if you’re used to big jets, but crews are helpful for first-timers. April’s dry weather favors flying, though checking forecasts is wise. If you’re traveling with family, short flights keep kids happier than long car rides.

Looking into flights instead of renting a car or transfer for your Holy Week plan means more time for what draws you to Costa Rica—whether it’s wildlife, waves, or culture. It’s a practical way to stretch your vacation and skip the gridlock.

