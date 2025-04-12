Costa Rica’s Workforce: Reskilling and Upskilling as Strategic Necessities

Reskilling and upskilling—training professionals to enhance their skills or acquire new ones—are no longer optional; they are a strategic necessity for Costa Rica to remain competitive in the global market. The country has demonstrated its ability to adapt and attract investment, but it must redouble its efforts to ensure its workforce is prepared for future challenges.

The key to success lies in collaboration between the public, private, and educational sectors, fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptability. With a well-designed strategy, Costa Rica has the potential to become a regional leader in human talent and a benchmark in the digital transformation era.

In 2025, workforce training and reskilling have become fundamental pillars to sustain Costa Rica’s economic growth and address the challenges of an ever-evolving labor market. Factors such as digital transformation, automation, supply chain reconfiguration, and nearshoring have accelerated the need for both businesses and workers to invest in developing new skills.

The key question is: How can Costa Rica ensure the success of these processes and maintain its appeal as a “talent hub” for foreign investment and the knowledge economy?

A Strong Foundation, but Challenges Persist

Costa Rica has been a reference in attracting foreign investment, with multinational companies establishing operations in advanced manufacturing, technology, medical devices, shared services, and cybersecurity. According to CINDE, more than 350 global companies operate nationwide, generating high demand for specialized talent.

However, the skills gap between labor supply and demand remains a significant challenge. Studies by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) warn that many Latin American workers lack the competencies required for future jobs, threatening regional competitiveness.

Costa Rica is no exception. Automation transforms industries and eliminates repetitive tasks while creating new opportunities in artificial intelligence, data analytics, renewable energy, and software development. This shift makes reskilling and upskilling essential to prevent structural unemployment and ensure workforce employability.

Key Obstacles to Workforce Development

Disparity Between Academic Training and Market Needs

Many educational institutions have yet to update their curricula to align with the needs of emerging sectors. The traditional education model does not respond with the agility that today’s labor market requires. A viable solution is to foster partnerships between the private sector, universities, and technical institutes to develop continuous training programs geared toward high-demand jobs. The dual education model in Germany has proven highly effective in closing this gap. Lack of a Culture of Continuous Learning in Companies

Many organizations still perceive training as an expense rather than a strategic investment. This limits internal talent development and increases dependence on external hiring. Companies must adopt a “lifelong learning” mindset and offer incentives to employees who participate in training programs. Leading corporations like Amazon, Kyndryl, HP, and IBM have invested billions in reskilling programs, recognizing their role in improving productivity and retaining talent. Unequal Access to Training

Continuous education opportunities are not equally accessible to all workers. Rural areas and sectors with limited access to technical education face difficulties adapting to market changes. Training programs must be made more accessible to the entire population, including government incentives and funding for digital and technical skill development. Singapore’s SkillsFuture program, which provides training credits to all citizens, is a successful model to follow. Resistance to Change and Lack of Soft Skills

Beyond technical abilities, employers increasingly seek competencies such as leadership, resilience, creativity, and teamwork. However, many training programs focus solely on technical knowledge, overlooking these essential skills. Training strategies should integrate technical skill development with soft skills. Workers with strong adaptability and learning abilities will be more competitive in the job market.

Best Practices for Effective Reskilling and Upskilling

Successful strategies implemented in more advanced economies can be adapted to smaller nations like Costa Rica:

Establishing a Strategic Vision for Education and the Private Sector

Costa Rica needs a national reskilling and upskilling agenda involving universities, businesses, and the government. This requires continuously updating educational programs, promoting technical and digital education, and strengthening public-private partnerships. Implementing Work-Based Learning Programs

Companies should invest in practice-based learning. The German dual education model, where students combine theoretical learning with work experience, has been highly effective. Similar initiatives in Costa Rica can enhance workforce preparation. Creating Tax Incentives for Skill Development

The government could offer tax benefits to companies that invest in employee reskilling and upskilling programs. This approach would not only reduce unemployment but also enhance national competitiveness. Leveraging Digital Platforms for Mass Training

Digital education access is critical. Platforms like Coursera, edX, and LinkedIn Learning can play a crucial role in talent development. Companies and universities should leverage these tools to provide specialized courses and online certifications. Strengthening Training in Strategic Sectors

Costa Rica’s future workforce will depend on the country’s ability to develop talent in key sectors, including: Cybersecurity and data analytics

Artificial intelligence and automation

Renewable energy and sustainability

Advanced manufacturing and medical devices

Digital transformation and e-commerce Investing in these areas will secure employment for Costa Ricans and reinforce Costa Rica’s position as a prime destination for foreign investment.

A Path to Regional Leadership

A shared long-term vision can give Costa Rica a significant edge among Latin American nations striving to excel. The private sector and its alliances with key stakeholders are responsible for driving rapid, innovative action. By adopting global best practices, investing in continuous workforce development, and embracing a learning culture, Costa Rica can solidify its status as a regional leader in talent development and economic competitiveness.

Miguel Lopez is the Managing Director of Recluta Talenthunter.