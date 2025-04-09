Costa Rican Football Drama: Weekly Liga FPD Roundup

With just six matchdays of the regular Clausura season remaining, things are really starting to heat up in Costa Rican football. So, we’re kicking off a weekly roundup of all the drama and key moments from the Liga FPD. In the first match of the round on Saturday, seventh place Pérez Zeledón defeated second-bottom San Carlos away from home, thanks to goals from Uruguayan defensive midfielder Joaquín Aguirre (his 14th of the season) and veteran center-back Kevin Fajardo. San Carlos top goal scorer Brian Martínez was also sent off late on to further compound their woes.

Bottom-place Santa Ana (in both the Clausura and aggregate table) and tenth-placed Guanacasteca played out a goalless draw. On Sunday, Deportivo Saprissa secured a vital 1-0 victory away to ninth-placed Sporting San José thanks to an early goal from former Tico stalwart Kendall Waston, which leaves them in fifth position, one spot off the play-offs, joint on points with fourth-placed Cartaginés, who themselves earned a valuable point at Herediano. Los Azules took the lead early in the second half through midfielder Douglas López before loanee defender Diego Mesén scored an own goal with 13 minutes to play to ensure the match ended all square.

The dropped points for Herediano meant that Puntarenas leapt to the top of the league thanks to a 1-1 draw away to Liberia. The home side equalized late on through Mexican Jesús Henestrosa after midfielder Dariel Castrillo put Puntarenas ahead just before half-time.

In Monday’s match, L.D. Alajuelense beat Santos de Guápiles at home thanks to a double from forward Jonathan Moya meaning they sit level on points with Herediano in third, one point behind Puntarenas.

Team of the Week: Liga Deportiva Alajuelense

La Liga eased to a comfortable win over a solid Santos de Guápiles side with a dominant display, keeping a clean sheet and conceding just one shot on their goal, keeping themselves within touching distance of the top spot.

Join us next week for more from the ever-exciting world of Costa Rican top flight football!