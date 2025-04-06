Costa Rica Teams Up with NASA and FECOP to Transform Ocean Monitoring

A groundbreaking collaboration between NASA, the Costa Rican Fishing Federation (FECOP), the University of Costa Rica (UCR), and the National University (UNA) is revolutionizing how Costa Rica monitors its oceans, with a focus on promoting marine conservation and sustainable fishing practices.

The partnership recently launched the Pacific Color Expedition (Pcolor), a multi-year project that hit a major milestone with its first expedition in February. Aboard a research vessel equipped with a hyperspectral radiometer, scientists collected optical and pigment data along the Pacific coast, from Herradura to Golfo Dulce. This effort aligns with NASA’s PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, Ocean Ecosystem) satellite mission, launched in 2024, which uses advanced hyperspectral technology to study ocean color and detect environmental changes from space.

Marina Marrari, FECOP’s Executive Director and a marine biologist, emphasized the initiative’s importance. “At FECOP, I work with an incredible team of scientists to promote sustainable fisheries, protect key species for sport fishing, and support coastal communities through science and education,” she said. “This collaboration unites researchers, conservationists, and policymakers to safeguard our oceans.”

The Pcolor expedition’s primary target? Red tides—harmful algal blooms caused by certain phytoplankton that threaten marine ecosystems, fisheries, and public health. By combining satellite data from PACE, aerial observations from NASA’s JPL Avuelo campaign, and on-the-water measurements, the team is building a comprehensive picture of phytoplankton dynamics along Costa Rica’s coast. UCR and UNA researchers contributed critical analyses, studying taxonomy, bacterial communities, chlorophyll levels, nutrients, and oceanographic conditions.

“Each data point helps us improve red tide detection and develop strategies for sustainable marine resource management,” Marrari explained. The data will refine algorithms for PACE, tailoring them to Costa Rica’s unique phytoplankton species—information freely accessible via FECOP’s PezCA app.

The five-day expedition also expanded its scope, collecting samples to study microplastics, heavy metals, and microbial populations, amplifying its impact. Joaquín Chaves, a Costa Rican scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, joined the effort, bridging local expertise with global technology.

For Costa Rica, the stakes are high. Red tides disrupt fishing tourism—a vital economic driver—and endanger marine life. “Being at sea, uncovering its secrets, and using science to benefit our communities is a privilege,” Marrari said. “This work empowers policymakers with evidence to protect our coasts.”

This partnership marks a scientific leap forward, blending cutting-edge technology with local knowledge to ensure a healthier ocean for future generations.