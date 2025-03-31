Avianca Launches Daily San José-Miami Flights to Boost Costa Rica Travel

Avianca Airlines has rolled out two new routes to improve air travel options to and from Costa Rica, connecting the Central American nation with key destinations in the United States and the Caribbean. The airline today launched daily flights between San José and Miami, while also introducing three weekly flights between San José and San Juan, Puerto Rico, aimed at fostering cultural, commercial, and tourism ties.

The San José-Miami route, which began operations today, offers a daily frequency with 2,520 seats available weekly. This move strengthens Avianca’s footprint in the region and meets rising demand for travel between Costa Rica and South Florida. The airline touts the route as an efficient and comfortable option for passengers seeking to connect these places.

Meanwhile, the San José-San Juan route, operating from Juan Santamaría International Airport to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, provides 1,080 seats per week across three flights. This connection is expected to improve access for Costa Ricans to Puerto Rico and encourage more Puerto Rican tourists to visit Costa Rica, further deepening ties between the two destinations.

Rolando Damas, Avianca’s Director of Sales for North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, hailed the expansion as a milestone following a strong 2024. “We are excited to continue expanding our direct route offering in a key market like Costa Rica,” Damas said. “Our goal is to bring our travelers closer to the destinations they dream of.”

The new routes also bolster Costa Rica’s position as a regional travel hub. “These direct flights reinforce Costa Rica’s connectivity with the Caribbean and the United States,” a company spokesperson noted, highlighting the San José-Miami route’s capacity increase to 3,600 weekly seats when accounting for return flights. The San Juan link, in particular, is poised to drive tourism from Puerto Rico, while the daily Miami service caters to Costa Rica’s primary market.

Beyond Costa Rica, Avianca is expanding its U.S. reach with additional routes, including direct flights from Medellín to Fort Lauderdale and Bogotá to Tampa. These additions signal the airline’s broader strategy to provide more travel options across the Americas.

Tickets for the new San José-Miami and San José-San Juan flights are now on sale via Avianca’s official channels, including avianca.com, its mobile app, physical sales points, and travel agencies. The airline’s latest offerings underscore its commitment to improving accessibility and connectivity for travelers throughout the region.