Costa Rica Fire at Lorne Ross Park Sparks Political Clash Over Conservation

A fire erupted Wednesday night at Lorne Ross Park in Pozos de Santa Ana, as reported by the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC). The blaze, visible from Route 27, consumed approximately 5 hectares of pastureland near the park, which spans 52 hectares on both sides of the highway to Caldera.

Costa Rica’s Fire Department received a public report at 7:07 p.m. and deployed seven units to combat the flames. Director Héctor Chaves told La Nación at 9:30 p.m. that the fire’s advance was contained, though efforts to fully extinguish smoldering brush in the contained area continued past midnight. Firefighter Maynard Zumbado noted that steep terrain and strong winds complicated operations, with thick smoke drifting across Route 27, briefly disrupting traffic. The Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), through SINAC’s Fire Management Department, also assisted, focusing on protecting a historic casona, a trapiche, and nearby homes—all of which emerged unscathed.

On Thursday at 7:00 a.m., representatives from the Fire Management Program of the Central Conservation Area (ACC-SINAC) inspected the site to evaluate the fire’s impact. “Initial assessments confirm the fire burned only pastureland; no forest or infrastructure was damaged,” said Meryll Arias, ACC-SINAC Director. “The historic buildings were spared thanks to firebreak lines established by our team and ASVO volunteers on March 4, part of routine dry-season preparations.” The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) has since requested a formal probe by the Fire Department’s Engineering team to confirm the cause, which SINAC suspects was vandalism sparked at the roadside.

MINAE-SINAC urged the public to help prevent forest fires, warning that such incidents deplete ecosystem carbon stocks, exacerbate climate change, threaten biodiversity, and endanger road users. The fire marks at least the 32nd incident in the area since 2020, per Diario Extra, underscoring its recurring vulnerability.

The blaze quickly fueled political debate. Former President Laura Chinchilla took to social media, attributing the incident to “MINAE’s failure to fulfill its duties” and accusing Congresswoman Pilar Cisneros of disregarding Costa Rica’s natural heritage in a bid to repurpose the land for personal interests. Deputy Kattia Cambronero, posting on X at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday, reported the fire’s intensity and a lack of water at the scene, noting, “Firefighters say they’ve deployed four units and need a cistern because ‘there’s no water in the zone.’” She later called MINAE’s oversight “indignante.”

Lorne Ross Park has been a flashpoint in recent months. Cisneros, of the Progressive Liberal Party, has pushed to transform the conservation area into a “Water Park,” a plan met with fierce resistance from the Lorne Ross Pro-Natural Park Movement and local communities. The group argues the proposal betrays the park’s original ecological purpose, urging continued opposition. As investigations proceed, the incident raises fresh questions about the park’s future—and who will shape it.