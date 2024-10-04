Costa Rica Green Space Battle: Santa Ana’s Park Controversy

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the Municipality of Santa Ana are promoting a project to transform the Santa Ana Conservation Center into the Lorne Ross Urban Nature Park, which would be administered by the municipality for recreational, tourist, cultural, and educational purposes.

The people of Santa Ana aim to preserve the land in its natural state, maintaining its environmental value, while the ruling party’s congresswoman, Pilar Cisneros, proposes the construction of a water park that she claims would generate employment in the area.

“The water park would be a tribute to the vital liquid, promoting its respect and appreciation. The benefits would be enormous for the canton of Santa Ana in terms of employment,” said Cisneros.

The 52 hectares of land, crossed by National Route 27, were ceded to the state by Lorne Ross with the intention that, after his death, they would be used for environmental conservation. However, in 1993, the administration was granted to Fundación Pro Zoológicos (Fundazoo), who managed the area for 30 years. Now that the agreement has ended, the future of these lands remains uncertain.

“Let’s not allow the government to segment it and turn it into a water park! The government’s intention to divide this land into three parts and divert its original purpose is a populist act that goes against the wishes of the donor and the welfare of our community,” said the residents of Santa Ana.

Marianela Lobo, a leader of the movement, expressed that it is unacceptable for these lands—which have served as a green lung for Santa Ana and as a reserve for dozens of species of flora and fauna—to be destroyed by the idea of a congresswoman “who does not even know or respect our canton” and “only wants to emulate a water park that exists in Peru.”

The community group emphasized that Lorne Ross’s wish was to permanently preserve this natural sanctuary, which is why he donated it as a legacy to the people of Santa Ana.

“This land is our green lung, a natural jewel within the city that is essential to the quality of life of all Santaneños. Converting it into an urban nature park is crucial for preserving biodiversity, promoting environmental education, and providing a space for recreation and learning for all,” they added.

If the bill is approved, the Municipality of Santa Ana would allocate funds for the park’s management in its annual budget, prioritizing sustainability. The municipality would also be authorized to establish partnerships with public or private, national or international entities. In addition to its biodiversity in flora and fauna, the area is home to significant aquifers.

“We demand that this land be preserved intact, reserved exclusively for conservation and the enjoyment of all Santaneños and the general public. No to the segregation of our natural treasure—no to the Pilar Cisneros Water Park!” said the community.

You can join the people of Santa Ana in their fight by signing the petition: https://www.change.org/p/parque-natural-urbano-lorne-ross-crminae-presidenciacr.