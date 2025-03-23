Hometown Hero Danielle Collins Advances at Miami Open 2025

The Miami Open 2025 continued to amaze tennis fans by delivering a mix of thrilling upsets and standout performances at Hard Rock Stadium. Among the highlights was defending champion Danielle Collins, the 2024 Miami Open winner, who once again proved her mettle on home soil, advancing to the third round with a hard-fought victory that underscored her resilience and skill.

Collins, a Florida native who stunned the tennis world last year by claiming the title as the lowest-ranked women’s champion in the tournament’s history, faced qualifier Rebeka Masarova in a gripping match. The 30-year-old American battled through a rollercoaster three-setter, ultimately triumphing 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The victory sets up an exciting third-round clash with world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, promising a showdown between two of the WTA’s toughest competitors. Collins, who had initially planned to retire at the end of 2024 before reversing that decision after a stellar season, appeared energized by the partisan crowd as she fought back in the decisive set.

“I’m thrilled to be back defending my title here in Miami,” Collins said post-match. “The support from the fans means everything, and I’m just taking it one match at a time.” Her performance showcased the tenacity that propelled her to the 2024 title, where she defeated Elena Rybakina in the final. After a shaky second set against Masarova, Collins regained her composure, breaking serve in the third set’s pivotal moments to secure the win.

Elsewhere, the men’s draw saw a major upset as Carlos Alcaraz, a pre-tournament favorite, fell to Belgium’s David Goffin in a three-set thriller, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Goffin’s peak form overwhelmed the Spaniard, marking an early exit for Alcaraz. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic notched a convincing victory over Rinky Hijikata, tying Rafael Nadal’s record for the most ATP Masters 1000 match wins. On the women’s side, Ons Jabeur and Jasmine Paolini were gearing up for a highly anticipated round of 32 clash later in the day.

For Collins, the Miami Open remains a proving ground. After her 15-match win streak in 2024, which included back-to-back titles in Miami and Charleston, she’s determined to defend her crown and climb back into the top 10. Her journey continues to inspire, blending hometown pride with a relentless competitive spirit. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on whether Collins can repeat her 2024 magic—or if Sabalenka will halt her run in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter.