No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeSportHometown Hero Danielle Collins Advances at Miami Open 2025

Hometown Hero Danielle Collins Advances at Miami Open 2025

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Miami Open 2024 Danielle Collins
Photo: Steven Hodel

The Miami Open 2025 continued to amaze tennis fans by delivering a mix of thrilling upsets and standout performances at Hard Rock Stadium. Among the highlights was defending champion Danielle Collins, the 2024 Miami Open winner, who once again proved her mettle on home soil, advancing to the third round with a hard-fought victory that underscored her resilience and skill.

Collins, a Florida native who stunned the tennis world last year by claiming the title as the lowest-ranked women’s champion in the tournament’s history, faced qualifier Rebeka Masarova in a gripping match. The 30-year-old American battled through a rollercoaster three-setter, ultimately triumphing 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The victory sets up an exciting third-round clash with world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, promising a showdown between two of the WTA’s toughest competitors. Collins, who had initially planned to retire at the end of 2024 before reversing that decision after a stellar season, appeared energized by the partisan crowd as she fought back in the decisive set.

“I’m thrilled to be back defending my title here in Miami,” Collins said post-match. “The support from the fans means everything, and I’m just taking it one match at a time.” Her performance showcased the tenacity that propelled her to the 2024 title, where she defeated Elena Rybakina in the final. After a shaky second set against Masarova, Collins regained her composure, breaking serve in the third set’s pivotal moments to secure the win.

Elsewhere, the men’s draw saw a major upset as Carlos Alcaraz, a pre-tournament favorite, fell to Belgium’s David Goffin in a three-set thriller, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Goffin’s peak form overwhelmed the Spaniard, marking an early exit for Alcaraz. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic notched a convincing victory over Rinky Hijikata, tying Rafael Nadal’s record for the most ATP Masters 1000 match wins. On the women’s side, Ons Jabeur and Jasmine Paolini were gearing up for a highly anticipated round of 32 clash later in the day.

For Collins, the Miami Open remains a proving ground. After her 15-match win streak in 2024, which included back-to-back titles in Miami and Charleston, she’s determined to defend her crown and climb back into the top 10. Her journey continues to inspire, blending hometown pride with a relentless competitive spirit. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on whether Collins can repeat her 2024 magic—or if Sabalenka will halt her run in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter.

Popular Articles

Human Rights Watch Urges Costa Rica to Stop U.S. Migrant Abuses

Human Rights Watch, an international NGO, urged Costa Rica to “not be complicit in flagrant US abuses,” regarding migrants. “Costa Rican authorities should expeditiously...
Read more

American Crocodile Hunting and Nesting Behaviors in Costa Rica

Today we meet the American crocodile (Crocodylus acutus), known as the cocodrilo in Spanish. These crocodilians have become a hot topic in Costa Rica...
Read more

Panama Upsets USA to reach Nations League Final

Cecilio Waterman scored a stoppage-time winner as Panama stunned defending champions the United States 1-0 to book their place in the CONCACAF Nations League...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support