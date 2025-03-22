How Climate Change Threatens Costa Rica’s Peatlands

In Costa Rica’s Cordillera de Talamanca, a team of researchers from the Universidad Estatal a Distancia (UNED), Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR), and Universidad Autónoma de Madrid (UAM) has uncovered a vibrant yet vulnerable world of biodiversity. Their study, titled “Flora of High-Mountain Tropical Peatlands: Threats and Management Measures, Cordillera de Talamanca, Costa Rica,” identified 67 plant species thriving in the region’s high-mountain tropical peatlands.

These unique ecosystems within the Macizo de la Muerte between El Empalme and Cerro Bellavista in Tapantí National Park, span an altitude of 2,400 to 3,100 meters above sea level (m.a.s.l.). The team surveyed five distinct peatlands, revealing both the richness of these habitats and the threats they face.

The results painted a striking contrast. Peatlands in the Salsipuedes and Cerro Paramillo sectors, sheltered within protected areas, displayed greater floristic diversity, with a variety of plants adapted to the soggy, high-altitude conditions. However, three peatlands outside state protection—closer to the bustling Inter-American Highway—showed lower biodiversity.

Researchers attribute this decline to the “edge effect,” where habitat boundaries disrupt ecosystems, and to agro-productive activities like farming that encroach on these fragile zones. Near the highway, the team observed a shift in plant life, with species requiring less water dominating the landscape—a sign of environmental stress.

Peatlands, often overlooked, are vital to the Mesoamerican Hotspot, a globally recognized cradle of biodiversity. Beyond harboring unique flora, they act as natural sponges, storing water and carbon, and serve as sensitive barometers of human influence. The study pinpointed climate change and anthropogenic pressures, such as land development, as major risks. With 40.3% of the inventoried species identified as ecologically significant—either as keystone species supporting other life or as biogeographical rarities—the stakes for conservation are high.

Looking ahead, the researchers aim to broaden their exploration across the Cordillera de Talamanca, hoping to gather more data to shape effective management strategies. Their work underscores an urgent call to action: preserving these highland ecosystems is not just about saving plants, but about safeguarding a delicate balance that benefits the region and beyond. As climate pressures mount, these findings could guide Costa Rica—and the world—in protecting nature’s unsung heroes.