Latest Report Has Costa Rica Tourism Continuing to Decline

Tourism in Costa Rica continues to slump, with the country recording a lower number of visitors for the sixth consecutive month, according to the latest data from the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT). In February 2025, 270,810 tourists entered the country, a 7% drop compared to the same month in 2024, the ICT reported. This figure falls short of two historical peaks for February—2020, just before pandemic-related border closures, and 2024. The ICT tracks tourism activity solely through air arrivals.

North America and Europe, the two primary sources of tourists to Costa Rica, saw significant declines in February 2025. The United States led with 150,320 arrivals, down 7.3% from February 2024. Canada followed with 37,975 visitors, a 5.8% decrease, while Mexico recorded 6,351 tourists, a 12.4% drop. Collectively, these countries posted a year-over-year decline of 7.2%.

Europe fared worse, with an overall 11.4% decrease in arrivals. Key European markets saw double-digit declines, though specific figures were not detailed in the ICT report. South America was the lone bright spot, being the only region to report growth in visitor numbers, though exact data was not provided.

Tourism Minister William Rodríguez downplayed the decline as a cause for alarm but acknowledged it merits action. “There is reason to be concerned, and we are addressing it,” he said. “We are implementing a series of measures that we are confident will help us recover.”

However, Congressman Eli Feinzaig of the Progressive Liberal Party criticized Rodríguez for what he called a belated response. “The minister has finally admitted that there is a problem and that fewer tourists are coming to Costa Rica, but since he cannot blame the Legislative Assembly, he shifts the blame to the airlines,” Feinzaig said.

Feinzaig attributed the downturn to two main factors: the appreciation of the colón against the dollar, which has made Costa Rica more expensive for foreign visitors, and an ongoing security crisis that has tarnished the country’s appeal as a vacation destination.